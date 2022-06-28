Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Sheefy McFly is teaming up with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

The artist says his DSO performance will showcase his talents in a ‘beautiful manner’

By on Tue, Jun 28, 2022 at 3:34 pm

What up doe, it's Sheefy McFly.
se7enfifteen
What up doe, it's Sheefy McFly.

Whether through music or art, Detroit native Sheefy McFly has evolved into one of the city’s most impressive and versatile artists. His artwork can be seen painted all over Detroit’s Monroe Street Midway roller rink, and he’s released music with heavyweights Royce Da 5’9” and BabyTron. On Friday, Sheefy will sum all his artistic powers into one 5-hour-and-30-minute multidisciplinary event.

“This opportunity means a lot because I’m showing that I’m the top-tier artist I want to be,” he says. “I feel like this is a pivotal moment for me as far as a musician and as a creative, so I’m just happy to have something of this statue at the DSO.”

From 5-7 p.m., Sheefy will be DJing in the DSO’s Sculpture Garden alongside Deon Jamar. Then he’ll host an exclusive solo art exhibition in the atrium from 7-9 p.m., and from 9-11 p.m. he’ll be performing in the Cube with Desean Jones and the Urban Art Orchestra. Free Sheefy NFTs will be available via his art cutouts from his Movement Artist in Residence Installation, and Sheefy will perform his single “Vegans” with Royce 5’9” as a special guest.

“What I want the audience to get is a vulnerable moment from me, like I'm really bringing it all there,” he adds. “I want to showcase it in a beautiful manner rather than in an egotistical manner. I’m showing all aspects of me as an artist and a musician.”

The Sheefy Mcfly Experience starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit; dso.org.

