Seth Meyers to perform comedy night to help Forgotten Harvest organization feed hungry metro Detroiters

click to enlarge Shutterstock Seth Meyers.

Forgotten Harvest will present its 29th Annual Comedy Night and fundraiser on Friday. This year’s event will feature special guest comedian Seth Meyers. Proceeds from the evening’s ticket sales will go to supporting Forgotten Harvest’s efforts to fight food insecurity in metro Detroit. The organization provides food to over 600,000 metro Detroiters in need each year. The charitable evening also includes an auction for a $500 London Chop House gift card, Detroit Tigers Suite Package, tickets to the Rooftop Party for the Detroit Fireworks with an overnight stay at the Siren Hotel, and much more.

Doors open at 7 pm. on Friday, April 29 at the Fox Theatre; 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com. Tickets range from $35 to $175.

