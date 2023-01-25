Royal Oak’s Winter Blast rescheduled due to cold weather

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Winter Blast
The Winter Blast will return to Royal Oak in February 2023.
The Royal Oak Winter Blast has been rescheduled due to impending weather, according to event organizers.
Originally slated for Friday, Feb. 3-Sunday, Feb. 5, organizers have pushed the winter festival back two weeks so attendees and vendors won’t have to deal with frigid temperatures.
The Winter Blast will now take place Friday, Feb. 17-Sunday, Feb. 19.
“Winter Blast is a much-anticipated event that offers an abundance of seasonal, outdoor experiences courtesy of so many entities — from the downtown small businesses to musicians to food truck operators and more — it’s a big investment for everyone involved,” said Jon Witz, Winter Blast Royal Oak event producer, in a press release.
Witz added, “Our goal is to deliver an event that is as successful and safe as possible, and if we have the opportunity to move away from a weekend that could deliver bitter cold temps, we want to make that move. The same level of programming and entertainment will remain in place for the new weekend.”
More information is available at winterblast.com
.
