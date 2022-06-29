Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Royal Oak Taco Fest brings tacos, tequila, live music, and more

The fest is set for from Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4

By on Wed, Jun 29, 2022 at 4:14 pm

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo

More than 40 of metro Detroit's taquerias, taco trucks, and other eateries are banding together for Royal Oak Taco Fest, set to fill downtown R.O. from Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4.

Participating vendors include Tacos El Rodeo, Buffy’s Mexi-Casian Grill, Los Dos Amigos Taco Truck, Vegan Nova Taco Food Truck, and more. Attendees can then vote on their favorites to win the People’s Choice Awards, which includes categories like Most Authentic, Most Creative, Best Overall, and Most Spicy.

The event will also host more than 50 musical acts, including Alise King, Chirp, Stone Clover, Josie Pace, and the Beggars, among others. Mariachi bands and lucha Libra wrestling will also be on hand, and if all of the above still doesn't sound spicy enough for you, there will also be a hot pepper-eating contest, among other events. Did we mention the chihuahua parade?

The fest takes place within between South Main Street, West Fifth Avenue, Sixth and Seventh Streets, and South Washington Avenue. The event is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and the Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority, and more details are available at RoyalOakTacoFest.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Electric Forest Day 1

All the electrifying people we saw at Electric Forest 2022
Chicago Children’s Museum 700 East Grand Avenue, Suite 127, Chicago; 312-527-1000;chicagochildrensmuseum.org The Chicago Children’s Museum is a hands-on children’s museum located right on Navy Pier. Children can dig for fossils, brave the treehouse trails, and much more at this museum. We suggest hitting the Navy Pier for a little extra fun after your trip.

20 kid-friendly places within a five hour drive from Detroit
This Detroit church is for sale for $789K — let's take a look

This Detroit church is for sale for $789K — let’s take a look
This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad

This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Electric Forest Day 1

All the electrifying people we saw at Electric Forest 2022
Chicago Children’s Museum 700 East Grand Avenue, Suite 127, Chicago; 312-527-1000;chicagochildrensmuseum.org The Chicago Children’s Museum is a hands-on children’s museum located right on Navy Pier. Children can dig for fossils, brave the treehouse trails, and much more at this museum. We suggest hitting the Navy Pier for a little extra fun after your trip.

20 kid-friendly places within a five hour drive from Detroit
This Detroit church is for sale for $789K — let's take a look

This Detroit church is for sale for $789K — let’s take a look
This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad

This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Electric Forest Day 1

All the electrifying people we saw at Electric Forest 2022
Chicago Children’s Museum 700 East Grand Avenue, Suite 127, Chicago; 312-527-1000;chicagochildrensmuseum.org The Chicago Children’s Museum is a hands-on children’s museum located right on Navy Pier. Children can dig for fossils, brave the treehouse trails, and much more at this museum. We suggest hitting the Navy Pier for a little extra fun after your trip.

20 kid-friendly places within a five hour drive from Detroit
This Detroit church is for sale for $789K — let's take a look

This Detroit church is for sale for $789K — let’s take a look
This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad

This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad

Trending

Free Will Astrology (June 29-July 5)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

Weekly River Blast concert series returns to Detroit’s Belle Isle

By Randiah Camille Green

Music on Belle Isle brings jazz and concert bands to perform at Sunset Point every Wednesday.

Sheefy McFly is teaming up with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

By Kahn Santori Davison

What up doe, it's Sheefy McFly.

Lake Superior is trending on Twitter for defending women’s rights with savage clap-backs

By Randiah Camille Green

Lake Superior has proved it's the superior Great Lake.

Also in Arts & Culture

Lake Superior is trending on Twitter for defending women’s rights with savage clap-backs

By Randiah Camille Green

Lake Superior has proved it's the superior Great Lake.

Free Will Astrology (June 29-July 5)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

Dispute with Irwin House Gallery looms over new exhibit by Detroit artist Jonathan Harris

By Randiah Camille Green

Jonathan Harris working on his new series "Pledge Allegiance."

Mama Sol, Lizz Wright, and The Legendary Wailers to headline Detroit’s African World Festival

By Randiah Camille Green

Lizz Wright, at the XXV Jazz Festival of Almunecar in Granada, Spain in 2012.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us