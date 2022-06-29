Royal Oak Taco Fest brings tacos, tequila, live music, and more

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

More than 40 of metro Detroit's taquerias, taco trucks, and other eateries are banding together for Royal Oak Taco Fest, set to fill downtown R.O. from Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4.





Participating vendors include Tacos El Rodeo, Buffy’s Mexi-Casian Grill, Los Dos Amigos Taco Truck, Vegan Nova Taco Food Truck, and more. Attendees can then vote on their favorites to win the People’s Choice Awards, which includes categories like Most Authentic, Most Creative, Best Overall, and Most Spicy.

The event will also host more than 50 musical acts, including Alise King, Chirp, Stone Clover, Josie Pace, and the Beggars, among others. Mariachi bands and lucha Libra wrestling will also be on hand, and if all of the above still doesn't sound spicy enough for you, there will also be a hot pepper-eating contest, among other events. Did we mention the chihuahua parade?

