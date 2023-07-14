Royal Oak Pride returns for second year with ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ stars

Courtesy Photo Royal Oak Pride 2022.

Following its 2022 comeback, Royal Oak Pride will return in August to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The festival will run from 5-11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug.5, offering performances, vendors, and food right in the center of Downtown Royal Oak on Washington Avenue.

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars will headline each night, with Brooke Lynn Hytes on Friday and Alyssa Edwards on Saturday, bringing their unique personalities. Other talent performing will include national singer-songwriter VINCINT, 7-foot clown Puddles Pity Party, and Detroit’s Barbara Payton, longtime backing vocalist for Bob Seger. Additional live entertainment will include live DJ music and karaoke on two smaller stages.

Royal Oak Pride is for all ages and will offer family-friendly activities including a bounce house, face painting, and Drag Queen storytelling.

Carnival-style and local international food trucks will also be present at the event, along with vendors from local artists to LGBTQ+-owned businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Advanced admission tickets can be purchased for $5 a day at royaloakpride.com. The festival is free to Royal Oak residents before 5 p.m.

Royal Oak Pride returned in 2022 after a 20-year absence, drawing a turnout of some 20,000.

