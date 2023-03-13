Ricky Weaver’s photography is a hymn to Black feminist futurity

The Ypsilanti artist’s latest exhibit ‘Crucify my Flesh’ is on view at David Klein Gallery in Detroit

By on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 at 2:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ricky Weaver. - Courtesy of the artist
Courtesy of the artist
Ricky Weaver.

This feature highlights a different local artist each week. Got someone in mind you think deserves the spotlight? Hit us up at [email protected].

Artist of the week: Ricky Weaver

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood,” a white wall at Detroit’s David Klein Gallery reads. The gallery feels sterile, like a hallowed, consecrated place.

Photos of a Black woman dressed in a silky black garment grace the walls. The focus is on her hands, adorned with rings and long, black stiletto nails. She’s the Virgin Mary of Black femininity. She touches her chest lovingly and makes hand gestures that anyone who grew up Black will recognize.

The photos are of Ypsilanti artist Ricky Weaver, though she doesn’t consider them self-portraits. The skilled photographer describes them as “image-based objects trafficking in the grammar of black feminist futurity.”

These photos are part of Weaver’s solo show at the gallery titled Crucify My Flesh. She takes us to church with two series “Untitled, On the Mainline (Anthem)” and “Untitled, I Sound Like Momma’N’Em (Care and Council).” The former is named after the hymn “Jesus on the Mainline” but instead of Jesus, we’re praying to Black women.

“I think of it as an embodied sort of prayer,” Weaver tells Metro Times about the hand gestures in her photos. “What is expressed and implied by the language of Black women’s everyday spirituality? People kept asking me, ‘Is this sign language?’ In a way, yeah. But I’m thinking more about the way that language can be embodied. Language can act as a ‘dark sousveillance’ technique. That’s the way they invade the archive of the everyday. I like the fact that I can’t say exactly what they mean because that defeats the purpose.”

“Dark sousveillance” is a term coined by writer and researcher Simone Browne that describes how enslaved Africans created their own coded language to “disappear” from surveillance.

click to enlarge “Untitled, On the Mainline (Anthem) (#9090)” by Ricky Weaver. - Courtesy of Ricky Weaver and David Klein Gallery
Courtesy of Ricky Weaver and David Klein Gallery
“Untitled, On the Mainline (Anthem) (#9090)” by Ricky Weaver.

A second room of the gallery turns into a ritual space with a skyring portal Weaver created with reflective glass, soil, and vials of water she calls “Let The Circle Be Unbroken.” Photos of her oldest daughter braiding her youngest’s hair surround it.

“Spirit is the thing that escapes the form,” Weaver says. “I think about the ways that we make sure the circle remains unbroken and to me, that’s through the everyday spiritual. Everything in that space is spiritual. Getting your hair braided is a spiritual activity, having an embodied coded language is a spiritual knowing. It’s looking back at yourself, navigating the politics of looking but also skyring past, present, future. So letting the circle be unbroken requires a nonlinear sort of temporality.”

She adds, “there’s an energetic transfer when you’re getting your hair braided and I was always told you don’t just let anybody do your hair. I think about the body as a central mechanism for archiving, uploading, downloading, and transferring information.”

Weaver is from Ypsilanti and is currently a teaching fellow at ArtCenter College of Art and Design in Pasadena, California. She has an MFA from Cranbrook Academy of Art and her work has been exhibited locally and internationally at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco, Art Museum at the University of Toronto, and Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, among others.

Where to see her work: Crucify My Flesh is on view at David Klein Gallery until April 1; 1520 Washington Blvd., Detroit; 313-818-3416; dkgallery.com.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit Pistons partner with local brand Glam-Aholic for custom handbags on 313 Day

By Darlene A. White

Detroit Pistons partner with local brand Glam-Aholic for custom handbags on 313 Day (2)

Delo Brown is Detroit’s new princess of comedy

By Alex Washington

Delo Brown is Detroit’s new princess of comedy

Free Will Astrology (March 8-14)

By Rob Brezsny

You can see ‘New York Times’ bestselling author Jason Reynolds in Detroit for free

By Randiah Camille Green

Jason Reynolds.

Also in Arts & Culture

You can see ‘New York Times’ bestselling author Jason Reynolds in Detroit for free

By Randiah Camille Green

Jason Reynolds.

Free Will Astrology (March 8-14)

By Rob Brezsny

‘Close’ struggles to capture the sense of intimacy it promises

By George Elkind

Eden Dambrine, Émilie Dequenne, and Gustav De Waele in Close.

Three quasi-westerns by Kelly Reichardt examine America in Cinema Lamont film series

By George Elkind

Shirley Henderson, Zoe Kazan, and Michelle Williams in Meek’s Cutoff.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us