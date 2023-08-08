New Voices Detroit Festival showcases plays written by local teens

The shows are directed by professional theater artists and performed by young actors

By on Tue, Aug 8, 2023 at 12:24 pm

click to enlarge The Detroit Public Theatre. - Detroit Public Theatre, Facebook
Detroit Public Theatre, Facebook
The Detroit Public Theatre.

Broadway in Detroit and the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit are hosting the fourth annual New Voices Detroit Festival, which this year will showcase original plays written by local teens with the theme “Lost in Time.”

The shows are directed by professional theater artists and performed by young actors; for the festival, local youth pitched concepts for short plays or compositions for the chance to be paired with a professional mentor who will help make their creation come to life.

New Voices Detroit has the mission of granting youth the opportunity to explore creative careers, develop their skills, and diversify the fields of playwriting and performing arts. Writers whose work is showcased receive a cash prize.

From 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Detroit Public Theatre; 3960 Third Ave., Detroit; detroitpublictheatre.org. General admission tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite until the day of the show for $10. VIP seating is $50.

Event Details
New Voices: Detroit - Lost in Time

Sat., Aug. 12, 6-9 p.m.

Detroit Public Theatre 3960 Third Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

