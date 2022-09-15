Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

New ‘immersive’ exhibit features glittering work of Gustav Klimt in Detroit

The 38-minute show will run concurrently with ‘Immersive Van Gogh,’ which has been extended to Oct. 16

By on Thu, Sep 15, 2022 at 11:07 am

click to enlarge Immersive Klimt: Revolution takes visitors on a journey of Viennese Symbolist painter Gustav Klimt's work. - Lighthouse Immersive
Lighthouse Immersive
Immersive Klimt: Revolution takes visitors on a journey of Viennese Symbolist painter Gustav Klimt's work.

The forces behind the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit are back with a new floor-to-ceiling light show featuring the work of Viennese Symbolist painter Gustav Klimt.

Lighthouse Immersive's glittering new exhibit, Immersive Klimt: Revolution, began on Sept. 10 at Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit at 311 E. Grand River Ave.

Like Immersive Van Gogh, the new exhibit was created by digital artist Massimiliano Siccardi and is accompanied by multimedia composer Luca Longobardi’s curated music selections and compositions.

The attraction takes visitors on a journey of Klimt’s exquisite work, including his masterpieces “Tree of Life” and “The Kiss,” and brings it to life through animated images projected across the insides of the Lighthouse Artspace.

The 38-minute show will run concurrently with Immersive Van Gogh, which has been extended to Oct. 16.
