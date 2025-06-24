New Dodge Lounge Presents Dead Letter Office

Hamtramck, MI – June 27th – Get ready for an unforgettable night of live music at New Dodge Lounge, Hamtramck’s premier venue for high-energy performances and intimate concert experiences. On Friday June 27th, the stage will come alive with performances from Dead Letter Office, delivering a dynamic mix of sound that will keep the crowd moving all night long.

About the Bands

Dead Letter Office has dedicated themselves to faithfully reproducing the music and energy of a live R.E.M. show. Since 2014, they've been thrilling audiences throughout the U.S. & Canada, providing a show that's been sorely missed since R.E.M called it quits.

Not only do they perform R.E.M.'s major hits, but they also dive deep into their catalog to please the die-hard fans! They're the only R.E.M. tribute band to have members of R.E.M. perform with them (Mike Mills joining them on stage in Buffalo NY....and Peter Buck joining them on stage at Clusterfest in San Francisco!!).

Event Details

📅 Date: June 27th

📍 Location: New Dodge Lounge, 8850 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI

🎟 Tickets: Available at [Ticket Link] or at the door

🚪 Doors Open: 7pm

🎶 Show Starts: 8pm

Don’t miss this chance to experience Dead Letter Office in an electrifying night of live music at New Dodge Lounge. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering new sounds, this event promises an unforgettable evening of energy, artistry, and community.

About New Dodge Lounge

Located in the heart of Hamtramck, New Dodge Lounge is a staple of Detroit’s live music scene, known for its intimate setting, top-tier sound system, and welcoming atmosphere. With a capacity of 242, the venue offers an up-close experience with performers, making every show feel personal and immersive. Hosting a diverse range of artists from local favorites to national touring acts, New Dodge Lounge continues to be a go-to destination for music lovers.

For more information, visit the venue's website or follow us on social media for updates.

Contact: Oliver Hartzell

Phone: 248-764-8090

Email: [email protected]

Website: thenewdodgelounge.com