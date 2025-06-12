  1. Arts & Culture
New Dodge Lounge Presents An Evening with The Smiths United

By
Jun 12, 2025 at 3:05 pm
Hamtramck, MI – June 21st, 8pm – Get ready for an unforgettable night of live music at New Dodge Lounge, Hamtramck’s premier venue for high-energy performances and intimate concert experiences. On Saturday June 21st, the stage will come alive with performances from The Smiths United, delivering a dynamic mix of sound that will keep the crowd moving all night long.

About the Bands

Event Details

📅 Date: June 21
📍 Location: New Dodge Lounge, 8850 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI
🎟 Tickets: Available a tnewdodgelounge.ticketleap.com/new-dodge-lounge-presents-the-smiths-united/

or at the door
🚪 Doors Open: 8pm
🎶 Show Starts: 830pm

Don’t miss this chance to experience The Smiths United in an electrifying night of live music at New Dodge Lounge. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering new sounds, this event promises an unforgettable evening of energy, artistry, and community.

About New Dodge Lounge

Located in the heart of Hamtramck, New Dodge Lounge is a staple of Detroit’s live music scene, known for its intimate setting, top-tier sound system, and welcoming atmosphere. With a capacity of 242, the venue offers an up-close experience with performers, making every show feel personal and immersive. Hosting a diverse range of artists from local favorites to national touring acts, New Dodge Lounge continues to be a go-to destination for music lovers.

For more information, visit Venue Website or follow us on social media for updates.


