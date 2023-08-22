Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Muralist pays colorful tribute to Michigan wildlife along Dequindre Cut

A sturgeon, porcupine, pheasant, and monarch butterflies will be featured

By on Tue, Aug 22, 2023 at 4:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ed Irmen is painting this mural along the Dequindre Cut. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
Ed Irmen is painting this mural along the Dequindre Cut.

A muralist and outdoor enthusiast is transforming a cement wall along Detroit’s Dequindre Cut into a colorful homage to wildlife that is native to Michigan.

The mural by Ed Irmen will feature eight different species on a wall that was part of the support structure for the former Grand Trump Railroad line near the intersection of Lafayette and St. Aubin streets. The old railroad line has since been transformed into a greenway for bicyclists and pedestrians.

So far, Irmen has painted a colorful sturgeon and porcupine. He also plans to add a pheasant and monarch butterflies.

click to enlarge A porcupine is one of eight species that will be featured on the mural along the Dequindre Cut. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
A porcupine is one of eight species that will be featured on the mural along the Dequindre Cut.

The final four species will be revealed at the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s (DRFC) annual Detroit Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally on the Dequindre Cut from Oct. 7-8.

At the conclusion of the festival, attendees will have an opportunity to add their personal touch to the white frames around the paintings of each species to illustrate their connection to wildlife, conservation, and the outdoors.

The mural was commissioned by DRFC and the Michigan Wildlife Council.

Irmen is known for his artwork depicting birds and other species.

“Ed Irmen’s art illustrates the beauty that lies in the balance when we protect the natural world and provide opportunities for outdoor recreation by connecting with nature to promote physical and mental well-being,” said Rachel Frierson, senior director of programs and space for the DRFC. She called the project a “perfect pairing of riverfront connectivity and conservation consciousness.”

Nick Buggia, chairman of the Michigan Wildlife Council, said the partnership with the DRFC “unites the mutual goals of our two organizations to increase awareness of the important work being done to preserve and enhance outdoor space.”

“Wildlife management plays a critical role in Michigan and the mural will remind those enjoying the natural beauty along the Detroit Riverfront of the collaborative effort it takes to protect wildlife and preserve our out-of-doors space,” Buggia said.

The MWC is a governor-appointed public body created in 2013 to educate the public on the importance of wildlife management. The DRFC was created in 2003 to develop public access and recreational space along Detroit’s riverfront.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit’s Beacon Park welcomes world premiere of art installation by Olivier Landreville

By Layla McMurtrie

Art installation “Horizon” by Olivier Landreville will debut at Detroit’s Beacon Park from Sept. 1-24.

Movies will once again be affordable on National Cinema Day

By Jenna Jones

A classic movie theatre.

How Michigan helped bald eagle populations rise from the brink of extinction

By Randiah Camille Green

How Michigan helped bald eagle populations rise from the brink of extinction (3)

Arts Beats & Eats announces 2023 lineup

By Layla McMurtrie

The Oneders.

Also in Arts & Culture

Movies will once again be affordable on National Cinema Day

By Jenna Jones

A classic movie theatre.

How Michigan helped bald eagle populations rise from the brink of extinction

By Randiah Camille Green

How Michigan helped bald eagle populations rise from the brink of extinction (3)

‘Landscape with Invisible Hand’ envisions alien invasion as corporate takeover

By Cliff Froehlich

Chloe (Kylie Rogers) and Adam (Asante Blackk) hatch a risky plan after an alien takeover.

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 16-22)

By Rob Brezsny

More

Digital Issue

August 16, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us