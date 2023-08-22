Muralist pays colorful tribute to Michigan wildlife along Dequindre Cut

click to enlarge Steve Neavling Ed Irmen is painting this mural along the Dequindre Cut.

A muralist and outdoor enthusiast is transforming a cement wall along Detroit’s Dequindre Cut into a colorful homage to wildlife that is native to Michigan.

The mural by Ed Irmen will feature eight different species on a wall that was part of the support structure for the former Grand Trump Railroad line near the intersection of Lafayette and St. Aubin streets. The old railroad line has since been transformed into a greenway for bicyclists and pedestrians.

So far, Irmen has painted a colorful sturgeon and porcupine. He also plans to add a pheasant and monarch butterflies.

A porcupine is one of eight species that will be featured on the mural along the Dequindre Cut.

The final four species will be revealed at the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s (DRFC) annual Detroit Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally on the Dequindre Cut from Oct. 7-8.

At the conclusion of the festival, attendees will have an opportunity to add their personal touch to the white frames around the paintings of each species to illustrate their connection to wildlife, conservation, and the outdoors.

The mural was commissioned by DRFC and the Michigan Wildlife Council.

Irmen is known for his artwork depicting birds and other species.

“Ed Irmen’s art illustrates the beauty that lies in the balance when we protect the natural world and provide opportunities for outdoor recreation by connecting with nature to promote physical and mental well-being,” said Rachel Frierson, senior director of programs and space for the DRFC. She called the project a “perfect pairing of riverfront connectivity and conservation consciousness.”

Nick Buggia, chairman of the Michigan Wildlife Council, said the partnership with the DRFC “unites the mutual goals of our two organizations to increase awareness of the important work being done to preserve and enhance outdoor space.”

“Wildlife management plays a critical role in Michigan and the mural will remind those enjoying the natural beauty along the Detroit Riverfront of the collaborative effort it takes to protect wildlife and preserve our out-of-doors space,” Buggia said.

The MWC is a governor-appointed public body created in 2013 to educate the public on the importance of wildlife management. The DRFC was created in 2003 to develop public access and recreational space along Detroit’s riverfront.

