Musical based on Motown’s Temptations heads to the Detroit Opera House

click to enlarge Courtesy of Broadway in Detroit The cast of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations.

Following one of the Blackest seasons of Broadway perhaps, ever, Detroit native playwright Dominique Morisseau is bringing her Motown musical back home.

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations will run at the Detroit Opera House from Aug. 9-28, presented in partnership with Broadway in Detroit.

The musical recounts the Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with their signature dance moves and harmonies leading the way. Beyond the Motown success story, Ain’t Too Proud tells the story of how the Temptations met and personal and political conflicts that threatened to tear the group apart during an time of civil unrest.

Of course, the play wouldn’t be complete without a soundtrack of the group’s greatest hits like “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and too many more to list.

From Aug. 9-28 at the Detroit Opera House; 1526 Broadway St., Detroit. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Sunday evenings, and a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets start at $35. For more information, see broadwayindetroit.com.

