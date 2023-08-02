Motown legend Smokey Robinson returns to Detroit this weekend

The tour comes in the wake of Gasms, the singer-songwriter’s first studio album of new material since 2009

By on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 at 1:26 pm

click to enlarge Robinson will return to the Fox for his first hometown concert since he played the Detroit River Days festival in 2019. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Robinson will return to the Fox for his first hometown concert since he played the Detroit River Days festival in 2019.

On Nov. 19, 1988, Smokey Robinson performed at the Fox Theatre’s grand reopening. It was familiar territory for the Motown legend, who played at the venerable downtown venue with his group the Miracles in the 1960s. Nearly 35 years after his performance at the grand reopening, Robinson will return to the Fox for his first hometown concert since he played the Detroit River Days festival in 2019.

The tour comes in the wake of Gasms, the singer-songwriter’s first studio album of new material since Time Flies When You’re Having Fun was released in 2009. Born and raised in Detroit, Robinson is now 83 years old and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Singer Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. Robinson is known for encouraging Berry Gordy to create Motown Records, which made both of them stars. The Miracles’ “Shop Around” became Motown’s first million-selling hit; Robinson also penned Miracles hits “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “Ooo Baby Baby,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” “Going to a Go-Go,” “More Love,” “Tears of a Clown” (co-written with Stevie Wonder), and “I Second That Emotion.”

Starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Fox Theatre; 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit; foxtheatredetroit.net. Tickets are $59+.
About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
