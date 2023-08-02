Motown legend Smokey Robinson returns to Detroit this weekend

click to enlarge Shutterstock Robinson will return to the Fox for his first hometown concert since he played the Detroit River Days festival in 2019.

On Nov. 19, 1988, Smokey Robinson performed at the Fox Theatre’s grand reopening. It was familiar territory for the Motown legend, who played at the venerable downtown venue with his group the Miracles in the 1960s. Nearly 35 years after his performance at the grand reopening, Robinson will return to the Fox for his first hometown concert since he played the Detroit River Days festival in 2019.The tour comes in the wake of, the singer-songwriter’s first studio album of new material sincewas released in 2009. Born and raised in Detroit, Robinson is now 83 years old and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Singer Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. Robinson is known for encouraging Berry Gordy to create Motown Records, which made both of them stars. The Miracles’ “Shop Around” became Motown’s first million-selling hit; Robinson also penned Miracles hits “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “Ooo Baby Baby,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” “Going to a Go-Go,” “More Love,” “Tears of a Clown” (co-written with Stevie Wonder), and “I Second That Emotion.”