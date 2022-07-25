Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Motor City Nightmares returns to metro Detroit

Event goers can enjoy vendors, a costume contest, a Miss Nightmare contest, and themed parties

By on Mon, Jul 25, 2022 at 3:04 pm

click to enlarge Motor City Nightmares returns to Novi this weekend. - Mike Pfeiffer
Mike Pfeiffer
Motor City Nightmares returns to Novi this weekend.

Who says you have to wait until Halloween to be spooked?

Since 2008, Motor City Nightmares Expo and Film Festival has been Michigan’s destination for all things horror, and this weekend, the convention will bring the Mitten’s horror fans together for a weekend of thrills.

Alice Krige, known for her role as Borg Queen in several Star Trek series, and Cooper Andrews, ofThe Walking Dead, are slated to make appearances at the festival this year. Event goers can also enjoy vendors, a costume contest, a Miss Nightmare contest, and themed parties over the weekend.

Throughout the entire weekend, the film festival will showcase new horror, thriller, and sci-fi films from up-and-coming filmmakers. For a complete list of films and showing schedule, visit motorcitynightmares.com.

The Motor City Nightmares Expo and Film Festival is July 29-31 at the Sheraton Hotel, 21111 Haggerty Rd., Novi. Tickets start at $25 and are available on Eventbrite.

Trending

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market
Everything we saw at Detroit's 39th African World Festival

Everything we saw at Detroit’s 39th African World Festival
What we saw at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2022 in Novi

What we saw at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2022 in Novi
New Slideshow

This Southfield Mid-century modern ranch is on sale for $260K

