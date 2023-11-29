MOCAD show highlights artists with developmental disabilities and mental health differences

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Julieann Dombrowski, “Abstract Blue Over Pink and Green,” acrylic on paper, 22×30 in., 2023.

Progressive Art Studio (PASC) will host its next exhibit of metro Detroit artists with developmental disabilities and mental health differences at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. Intimacy: The Artistic Community of PASC opens at MOCAD on Friday, featuring over 90 artworks from 30 artists. (An opening reception is planned from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.) The exhibit serves as a survey of PASC’s work representing and fostering disabled artists over the past three years. PASC is a program of Services to Enhance Potential (STEP) and is the first studio in Detroit and Wayne County that’s dedicated to providing open studio space and career development to artists with developmental disabilities. The exhibit is part of MOCAD’s Mike Kelley Space for Public Good initiative, which focuses on inclusivity in the arts.

