Michigan Theater to host summer Studio Ghibli film series

Animated classics like ‘Spirited Away,’ ‘My Neighbor Totoro,’ and ‘Grave of the Fireflies’ will screen through August

By on Tue, Jun 6, 2023 at 10:48 am

click to enlarge We love No Face. He’s really not a bad guy in the end. - Studio Ghibli
Studio Ghibli
We love No Face. He’s really not a bad guy in the end.

Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater is going Ghibli this summer for a series of the Japanese animation studio’s popular films.

The Summer of Studio Ghibli 2023 movie series starts June 17 and runs every Saturday and Thursday through the end of August.

Each week will feature a different Ghibli classic including Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Porco Rosso, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Grave of the Fireflies, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, The Cat Returns, From Up on Poppy Hill, and Ocean Waves.

We’re not sure we’re ready to bawl our eyes out at the post-WWII desperation in Grave of the Fireflies yet, but Kiki’s Delivery Service is a welcomed coming-of-age journey. On second thought, that’ll probably make us cry too, but we’re here for all the strong young woman leads.

Thursday screenings are at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday showings are at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.50.

See the full schedule below, and check michtheater.org/summer-of-studio-ghibli for more information.

  • 6/17 and 6/22: Spirited Away
  • 6/24 and 6/29: Porco Rosso
  • 7/1 and 7/6: The Cat Returns
  • 7/8 and 7/13: From Up on Poppy Hill
  • 7/15 and 7/27: My Neighbor Totoro
  • 7/29 and 8/3: Ocean Waves
  • 8/5 and 8/10: Grave of the Fireflies
  • 8/12 and 8/17: Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
  • 8/19 and 8/24: Kiki’s Delivery Service
