Michigan Tech Week heads to Ann Arbor’s Big House

click to enlarge Carbon Stories A scene from Michigan Tech Week 2022.

Now in its second year, Michigan Tech Week will be held in Ann Arbor from Monday, Oct. 9 through Thursday, Oct. 12. This celebration of Michigan’s tech industry is geared toward those interested in starting their own tech startups, and includes speaking panels and networking opportunities with a “founder-first” lens. Featured topics include mobility, AI, software as a service, and more, with speakers tapped including Greg Schwartz, president, COO, and co-founder of StockX, and Melissa Butler, founder and CEO of the Lip Bar. The programming also includes pitch competitions where entrepreneurs can win some of more than $260,000 in total funding, plus free legal services and a $5,0000 MiSpringboard grant from Varnum Law. Rise and grind: Breakfast will also be served each day of the convention from 8 to 9 a.m.

Event Details Michigan Tech Week Oct. 9-12 Michigan Stadium 530 South State Street, Ann Arbor Washtenaw County

