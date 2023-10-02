Michigan Tech Week heads to Ann Arbor’s Big House

Entrepreneurs can win some of more than $260,000 in total funding

By on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 at 11:19 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A scene from Michigan Tech Week 2022. - Carbon Stories
Carbon Stories
A scene from Michigan Tech Week 2022.

Now in its second year, Michigan Tech Week will be held in Ann Arbor from Monday, Oct. 9 through Thursday, Oct. 12. This celebration of Michigan’s tech industry is geared toward those interested in starting their own tech startups, and includes speaking panels and networking opportunities with a “founder-first” lens. Featured topics include mobility, AI, software as a service, and more, with speakers tapped including Greg Schwartz, president, COO, and co-founder of StockX, and Melissa Butler, founder and CEO of the Lip Bar. The programming also includes pitch competitions where entrepreneurs can win some of more than $260,000 in total funding, plus free legal services and a $5,0000 MiSpringboard grant from Varnum Law. Rise and grind: Breakfast will also be served each day of the convention from 8 to 9 a.m.

Event Details
Michigan Tech Week

Michigan Tech Week

Oct. 9-12

Michigan Stadium 530 South State Street, Ann Arbor Washtenaw County

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘First Lady of BMF’ Tonesa Welch biopic to debut on BET+ in October

By Randiah Camille Green

First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story is set to debut on BET+ on Oct. 5.

At University of Michigan color garden, plants are used to make natural dyes and paper

By Randiah Camille Green

Stamps 2D media studio coordinator Nicholas Dowgwillo shows the new Sustainable Materials & Color Garden to students and faculty.

Metro Detroit is getting its first IMAX theater with recliners

By Lee DeVito

AN MJR theater in metro Detroit.

Chloe Domont’s ‘Fair Play’ depicts a hedge fund girlboss and her disaffected fiance with uneven results

By Kayla McCulloch

Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) and Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) are in love — but work is a complication.

Also in Arts & Culture

Festival of Darkness returns to Detroit with 12 horror shorts

By Steve Neavling

The Narthex is a reanimated historic 1900s church in Detroit’s East Canfield neighborhood.

At University of Michigan color garden, plants are used to make natural dyes and paper

By Randiah Camille Green

Stamps 2D media studio coordinator Nicholas Dowgwillo shows the new Sustainable Materials & Color Garden to students and faculty.

‘First Lady of BMF’ Tonesa Welch biopic to debut on BET+ in October

By Randiah Camille Green

First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story is set to debut on BET+ on Oct. 5.

Megan Heeres uses invasive plants and repurposed ‘junk’ to tend time in Matéria show

By Randiah Camille Green

Megan Heeres’s “Stacks on stacks on stacks.”
More

Digital Issue

September 27, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us