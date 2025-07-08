  1. Arts & Culture
Michigan Science Center’s T. rex exhibition extended again

‘Tyrannosaurs – Meet the Family’ will run though the summer

By
Jul 8, 2025 at 9:32 am
Image: Michigan Science Center’s Tyrannosaurs – Meet the Family includes a 15-foot tall cast of a T. rex skeleton.
Michigan Science Center’s Tyrannosaurs – Meet the Family includes a 15-foot tall cast of a T. rex skeleton. Courtesy photo
If you haven’t yet seen the Michigan Science Center’s Tyrannosaurs – Meet the Family, you have another chance before it goes the way of the dinosaurs.

The exhibition, which includes a cast of one of the world’s most complete T. rex skeletons, has been extended through the end of August.

It’s the second time the Detroit science museum has extended the run of the program, which was originally intended to run from October to January but was then continued through May due to popular demand and the support of Ford Philanthropy.

“This exhibit has been a runaway hit, and we simply can’t let it go just yet,” Michigan Science Center president and CEO Dr. Christian Greer said in a statement. “The public response has been phenomenal, and we are so grateful to Ford Philanthropy for their generous support in helping us extend the exhibition through August and offering new ways to bring even more people to learn about these awe-inspiring predators up close. This means more families, more curious kids, and more dinosaur lovers can experience the coolest exhibit in Detroit this summer. If you haven’t seen it yet, now is the time. Don’t miss your chance to walk among these amazing creatures.”

The exhibition features fossil displays and interactive exhibits including dioramas, digital projections, augmented reality, and more.

It was created by the Australian Museum and tours internationally. It also includes rare fossils through a lending arrangement with Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

Location Details

Michigan Science Center

5020 John R St., Detroit

313-577-8400

www.mi-sci.org

Image: Michigan Science Center
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

