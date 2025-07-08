Michigan Science Center’s T. rex exhibition extended again

If you haven’t yet seen the Michigan Science Center’s Tyrannosaurs – Meet the Family, you have another chance before it goes the way of the dinosaurs.

The exhibition, which includes a cast of one of the world’s most complete T. rex skeletons, has been extended through the end of August.

It’s the second time the Detroit science museum has extended the run of the program, which was originally intended to run from October to January but was then continued through May due to popular demand and the support of Ford Philanthropy.

“This exhibit has been a runaway hit, and we simply can’t let it go just yet,” Michigan Science Center president and CEO Dr. Christian Greer said in a statement. “The public response has been phenomenal, and we are so grateful to Ford Philanthropy for their generous support in helping us extend the exhibition through August and offering new ways to bring even more people to learn about these awe-inspiring predators up close. This means more families, more curious kids, and more dinosaur lovers can experience the coolest exhibit in Detroit this summer. If you haven’t seen it yet, now is the time. Don’t miss your chance to walk among these amazing creatures.”

The exhibition features fossil displays and interactive exhibits including dioramas, digital projections, augmented reality, and more.

It was created by the Australian Museum and tours internationally. It also includes rare fossils through a lending arrangement with Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Museum of Natural History.