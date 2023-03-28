Michigan Science Center adults-only party returns with Lizzo laser show

Leave the kids at home. It’s time to twerk in the name of science.

By on Tue, Mar 28, 2023 at 10:42 am

click to enlarge The Michigan Science Center. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Michigan Science Center.

Here’s your chance to hang out at the Michigan Science Center without all the screaming kids.

On Saturday, April 15, the Science Center’s adults-only “After Dark” event returns, this time with a “World Space Party” theme.

In addition to exploring the museum, attendees can enjoy drinks, food, music, special demonstrations, and, more importantly, a laser light show set to Lizzo songs.

Music will be provided by The Tom Everett Experience with drinks from Lacy’s Mobile Libations bar cart. Staff Astronomer and NASA/JPL Volunteer Solar System Ambassador, Paulette Epstein, will also give a presentation about the James Webb Space Telescope and its research.

The World Space Party goes from 6-11 p.m. Tickets are $35 for members or $48 for non-members and include museum access, the laser show, and one complimentary drink. Entry is limited to guests 21 and up.

For more info, see mi-sci.org.

Location Details

Michigan Science Center

5020 John R St., Detroit Cass Corridor

313-577-8400

Michigan Science Center

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .
