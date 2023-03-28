Michigan Science Center adults-only party returns with Lizzo laser show

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Michigan Science Center.

Here’s your chance to hang out at the Michigan Science Center without all the screaming kids.

On Saturday, April 15, the Science Center’s adults-only “After Dark” event returns, this time with a “World Space Party” theme.

In addition to exploring the museum, attendees can enjoy drinks, food, music, special demonstrations, and, more importantly, a laser light show set to Lizzo songs.

Music will be provided by The Tom Everett Experience with drinks from Lacy’s Mobile Libations bar cart. Staff Astronomer and NASA/JPL Volunteer Solar System Ambassador, Paulette Epstein, will also give a presentation about the James Webb Space Telescope and its research.

The World Space Party goes from 6-11 p.m. Tickets are $35 for members or $48 for non-members and include museum access, the laser show, and one complimentary drink. Entry is limited to guests 21 and up.

For more info, see mi-sci.org.

Location Details Michigan Science Center 5020 John R St., Detroit Cass Corridor 313-577-8400 2 events 5 articles

