Michigan Rib Fest will feature performances by Mitch Ryder, Mark Reitenga, Ricky Rat Pack, Melvin Davis, and more

Mitch Ryder.

Bring on the meat sweats, 'cause it's time for the Michigan Rib Fest in Lake Orion. Think all the BBQ you could ever want, monster truck rides, drinks, and performances by Mitch Ryder, Mark Reitenga, Ricky Rat Pack, Melvin Davis, and more. It’s going down from Friday, July 1 to Monday, July 4 at the Canterbury Village & Wildwood Amphitheater, so make sure you wear your stretchy pants.

From 4-9 p.m. on Friday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday at Canterbury Village & Wildwood Amphitheater; 2325 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion; michiganribfest.com. Tickets are $7.

