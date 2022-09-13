Metro Times Whiskey in the Winter to return to Detroit Shipping Co.

click to enlarge Joe Maroon Did we see you at our last Whiskey in the Winter event?

Mark your calendars: Whiskey in the Winter, Metro Times’s annual whiskey-tasting event, is set to return to Detroit from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

As usual, the event will be held at the Detroit Shipping Co., the Midtown food hall made from repurposed shipping containers.

Also as usual, this is your chance to sample dozens of whiskeys, Scotches, and bourbons, from local and national brands, as well as craft beers, wines, and cocktails. That’s in addition to bites from some of metro Detroit’s hottest restaurants, vendors, games, live entertainment, and more things to do on what will otherwise be a dark and cold Michigan night.

General admission tickets are $50 and include eight drink tickets, food, vendors, and live entertainment. VIP tickets are $75 and grant all of the above, plus access to the event one hour before doors at 6 p.m., a commemorative whiskey glass, 12 drink tickets, a swag bag, and two food tokens for use at participating restaurantst.

More information is available at mtwhiskeyinthewinter.com. Just be sure to also pencil some time in for a hangover on Saturday.

