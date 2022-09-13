Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Metro Times Whiskey in the Winter to return to Detroit Shipping Co.

Our annual whiskey-tasting event is set for Friday, Nov. 18

By on Tue, Sep 13, 2022 at 3:06 pm

click to enlarge Did we see you at our last Whiskey in the Winter event? - Joe Maroon
Joe Maroon
Did we see you at our last Whiskey in the Winter event?

Mark your calendars: Whiskey in the Winter, Metro Times’s annual whiskey-tasting event, is set to return to Detroit from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

As usual, the event will be held at the Detroit Shipping Co., the Midtown food hall made from repurposed shipping containers.

Also as usual, this is your chance to sample dozens of whiskeys, Scotches, and bourbons, from local and national brands, as well as craft beers, wines, and cocktails. That’s in addition to bites from some of metro Detroit’s hottest restaurants, vendors, games, live entertainment, and more things to do on what will otherwise be a dark and cold Michigan night.

General admission tickets are $50 and include eight drink tickets, food, vendors, and live entertainment. VIP tickets are $75 and grant all of the above, plus access to the event one hour before doors at 6 p.m., a commemorative whiskey glass, 12 drink tickets, a swag bag, and two food tokens for use at participating restaurantst.

More information is available at mtwhiskeyinthewinter.com. Just be sure to also pencil some time in for a hangover on Saturday.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the moves we saw at the Detroit Dance City Festival

All the moves we saw at the Detroit Dance City Festival 2022
All the beautiful people we saw at Ann Arbor Pride

All the beautiful people we saw at Ann Arbor Pride
Everyone we saw at the return of Dally in the Alley

Everyone we saw at the return of Detroit’s Dally in the Alley
This Michigan cottage looks like something out of a Fairytale and is listed at $1.4 million

This Michigan cottage looks like something out of a fairytale

