Mama Sol, Lizz Wright, and The Legendary Wailers to headline Detroit’s African World Festival

Lizz Wright, at the XXV Jazz Festival of Almunecar in Granada, Spain in 2012.
Detroit’s African World Festival is returning to Hart Plaza for the first time in several years with a music lineup featuring local and national performers.
Usually taking place in August, the 2022 African World Festival is set for July 15-17.
Flint rapper Mama Sol will headline the first night on Friday, July 15, accompanied by a fashion extravaganza with Detroit Rocks the Runway. The second night, Saturday, July 16, will include performances by The Legendary Wailers and vocalist Lizz Wright.
We Are Scorpio featuring Detroit’s spoken word maven jessica Care moore and Steffanie Christi'an will close out the festival on Sunday, following a performance by blues queen Thornetta Davis
Loads more local talent include Detroit harpist Ahya Simone, guitarist Deekah Rox (who created the Cosmic Slop Rock Festival), and Haleem Stringz with Hip Hop & Ronald Ford Jr. and Detroit Jit. Well, actually two stages: the Ford Main Stage, and Pyramid Stage.
The weekend will be full of African drum performances, food, kid-friendly activities, and live DJ sets off the Detroit Riverfront. Tickets are free for Charles H. Wright Museum members, $15 for adults, and $10 for children (ages four to 12).
For more information, including the full schedule, check thewright.org
