Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Mama Sol, Lizz Wright, and The Legendary Wailers to headline Detroit’s African World Festival

Seun Kuti, We Are Scorpio featuring jessica Care moore, and Ahya Simone will also perform

By on Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 1:39 pm

click to enlarge Lizz Wright, at the XXV Jazz Festival of Almunecar in Granada, Spain in 2012. - ALFAGUARILLA/ SHUTTERSTOCK
Alfaguarilla/ Shutterstock
Lizz Wright, at the XXV Jazz Festival of Almunecar in Granada, Spain in 2012.

Detroit’s African World Festival is returning to Hart Plaza for the first time in several years with a music lineup featuring local and national performers.

Usually taking place in August, the 2022 African World Festival is set for July 15-17.

Flint rapper Mama Sol will headline the first night on Friday, July 15, accompanied by a fashion extravaganza with Detroit Rocks the Runway. The second night, Saturday, July 16, will include performances by The Legendary Wailers and vocalist Lizz Wright.

We Are Scorpio featuring Detroit’s spoken word maven jessica Care moore and Steffanie Christi'an will close out the festival on Sunday, following a performance by blues queen Thornetta Davis

Loads more local talent include Detroit harpist Ahya Simone, guitarist Deekah Rox (who created the Cosmic Slop Rock Festival), and Haleem Stringz with Hip Hop & Ronald Ford Jr. and Detroit Jit. Well, actually two stages: the Ford Main Stage, and Pyramid Stage.

The weekend will be full of African drum performances, food, kid-friendly activities, and live DJ sets off the Detroit Riverfront. Tickets are free for Charles H. Wright Museum members, $15 for adults, and $10 for children (ages four to 12).

For more information, including the full schedule, check thewright.org.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Culture articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Detroit church is for sale for $789K — let's take a look

This Detroit church is for sale for $789K — let’s take a look
This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad

This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad
Rolling Hills Water Park 7660 Stony Creek Rd., Ypsilanti; 734-484-9676; washtenaw.org This Ypsilanti water park includes an area for smaller children that features a waterfall and kiddie slide. Entry tickets have to be purchased online in advance.

Cool down at these waterparks and splash pads in metro Detroit
All the fashionable people we saw at the Michigan Fashion Week Showcase in Eastern Market

All the fashionable people we saw at the Michigan Fashion Week Showcase in Eastern Market

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Detroit church is for sale for $789K — let's take a look

This Detroit church is for sale for $789K — let’s take a look
This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad

This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad
Rolling Hills Water Park 7660 Stony Creek Rd., Ypsilanti; 734-484-9676; washtenaw.org This Ypsilanti water park includes an area for smaller children that features a waterfall and kiddie slide. Entry tickets have to be purchased online in advance.

Cool down at these waterparks and splash pads in metro Detroit
All the fashionable people we saw at the Michigan Fashion Week Showcase in Eastern Market

All the fashionable people we saw at the Michigan Fashion Week Showcase in Eastern Market

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Detroit church is for sale for $789K — let's take a look

This Detroit church is for sale for $789K — let’s take a look
This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad

This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad
Rolling Hills Water Park 7660 Stony Creek Rd., Ypsilanti; 734-484-9676; washtenaw.org This Ypsilanti water park includes an area for smaller children that features a waterfall and kiddie slide. Entry tickets have to be purchased online in advance.

Cool down at these waterparks and splash pads in metro Detroit
All the fashionable people we saw at the Michigan Fashion Week Showcase in Eastern Market

All the fashionable people we saw at the Michigan Fashion Week Showcase in Eastern Market

Trending

Free Will Astrology (June 22-28)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

Judge Mathis gets reality TV treatment in E!’s ‘Mathis Family Matters’

By Jim McFarlin

Judge Mathis gets reality TV treatment in E!’s ‘Mathis Family Matters’ (2)

There are three taco festivals coming to metro Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

There are three taco festivals coming to metro Detroit (2)

Second annual Obsidian Theatre Festival highlights Black performance artists in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Four plays, two musicals and two performance artists are slated for the Obsidian Theatre Festival.

Also in Arts & Culture

There are three taco festivals coming to metro Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

There are three taco festivals coming to metro Detroit (2)

Free Will Astrology (June 22-28)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

In cross-cultural romance ‘Mississippi Masala,’ chemistry — and hope — abide

By George Elkind

Sarita Chouhury and Denzel Washington star in Mississippi Masala.

Second annual Obsidian Theatre Festival highlights Black performance artists in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Four plays, two musicals and two performance artists are slated for the Obsidian Theatre Festival.
More

Digital Issue

June 22, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us