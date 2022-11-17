Magic of Lights drive-through display returns to illuminate Pine Knob

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
Just driving through a tunnel of lights here, no big deal.
More than 2 million lights including a 32-foot tall waving Barbie display will illuminate Pine Knob for this year’s Magic of Lights display.
The drive-through holiday show features more than a mile of animated LED light displays with themes like 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland, Prehistoric Christmas, and The Night Before Christmas. There are also Mega Tree displays and a drive-through Blizzard Tunnel to experience, without ever leaving your car.
Magic of Lights opens on Friday, Nov. 18, and runs daily through Saturday, Dec. 31.
Hours are 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It’s open on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve with shortened hours until 9 p.m.
Standard passes start at $20 a car for weekdays and $25 for Fridays and Saturdays if you buy online in advance.
For more info and tickets, see magicoflights.com/events/clarkston.
