Lil Nas X adds second Detroit show to upcoming tour

The pop star will kick off his first-ever tour at the Fillmore in September

By on Thu, Apr 28, 2022 at 5:08 pm

click to enlarge Lil Nas X. - KATHY HUTCHINS / SHUTTERSTOCK
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock
Lil Nas X.

You can call him what you want, but you can't call him a flop.

Lil Nas X is getting ready to go on his first-ever tour and tickets have already sold out in many cities, including the opening night in Detroit.
Well, the "Old Town Road" singer took to social media on Thursday to announce he's adding additional days to Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Detroit.

The tour opens in the Motor City at The Fillmore on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and will now be followed by a second show at the theater on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first major league owner — let’s take a look
Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer

Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer
All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5

All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5
Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Detroit’s MOCAD parts ways with another executive director

By Lee DeVito

The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

Mike Posner gives Big Sean his flowers following Coachella performance

By Alex Washington

Big Sean and Mike Posner at Coachella 2022

Yemeni artist Alia Ali blasts off with far-out, futuristic installation at the Arab American National Museum

By Lee DeVito

Yemeni artist Alia Ali blasts off with far-out, futuristic installation at the Arab American National Museum

Metro Detroit artist Monica Molinaro has died, celebration of life planned at the DIA

By Lee DeVito

Monica Molinaro in her studio.

Al Nuke’s ‘Detroit Dreams’ is like a Motor City version of ‘Krush Groove’

By Kahn Santori Davison

Curtis Franklin, aka Al Nuke.

Detroit’s MOCAD parts ways with another executive director

By Lee DeVito

The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

Metro Detroit artist Monica Molinaro has died, celebration of life planned at the DIA

By Lee DeVito

Monica Molinaro in her studio.

Mike Posner gives Big Sean his flowers following Coachella performance

By Alex Washington

Big Sean and Mike Posner at Coachella 2022
