Lil Nas X adds second Detroit show to upcoming tour

You can call him what you want, but you can't call him a flop.
Lil Nas X is getting ready to go on his first-ever tour and tickets have already sold out in many cities, including the opening night in Detroit.
The tour opens in the Motor City at The Fillmore on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and will now be followed by a second show at the theater on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday on ticketmaster.com.
since tickets are selling out i will be adding more dates in new york, chicago, atlanta, detroit, toronto and la! on sale tomorrow morning at 10am local https://t.co/zdoqxlCaTA pic.twitter.com/B5oiNV8xGB— MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 28, 2022