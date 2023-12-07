Labatt thanks Michigan beer fans with free skate night at Detroit’s Campus Martius

The event thanks Detroiters for making Michigan a hot spot for the Canadian beer

By on Thu, Dec 7, 2023 at 9:59 am

click to enlarge Downtown Detroit is transformed into a winter wonderland. - Courtesy of Downtown Detroit Partnership
Courtesy of Downtown Detroit Partnership
Downtown Detroit is transformed into a winter wonderland.

Who wants a “cold one?”

Beer company Labatt bought out The Rink at Campus Martius Park to host “Labatt on Ice,” a free skate night for beer fans to get in the holiday spirit with an “ice-cold Labatt.” In partnership with Downtown Detroit, the Michigan-based Labatt team will hold the event from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.

“Many people here in Detroit and throughout Michigan have really embraced Labatt, making it one of our top markets in the U.S.,” Jason Folaron, brand director for Labatt, said in a press release.

The event thanks Detroiters for making Michigan a hot spot for the Canadian beer. Throughout the evening, Labatt swag will be given away and admission and skate rentals will be free.

“The Downtown Detroit Partnership is excited to partner with Labatt for this special skate party on the Rink at Campus Martius Park,” Soula Burns, director of corporate partnerships for the Downtown Detroit Partnership, said in the statement. “Our mission to continue connecting people, places, and parks is strengthened by an incredible network of diverse partnerships, and we are grateful to include Labatt as one of those valued partners.”

All guests must be 21 years of age or older with a valid I.D. Skating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for up to 300 attendees.

