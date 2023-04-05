Kevin Smith and ‘Clerks’ cast to appear at ‘Astronomicon 6.5’

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Kevin Smith.

Director Kevin Smith and other members of his “View Askew” extended universe are slated to appear at Astronomicon 6.5, the pop culture convention set for Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at Livonia’s Burton Manor.

Smith was supposed to appear at last month’s Astronomicon 6, but was forced to cancel his travel plans due to weather. Now, the event is set to return in June to accommodate Smith.

The Clerks director, writer, and producer also known for playing the character Silent Bob in his movies is slated to appear on the Saturday event. He’ll be joined by wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, who appeared in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks II, and Clerks III, and is making her first-ever convention appearance.

Other “View Askewniverse” characters slated to appear include Brian O’Halloran (Dante), Jeff Anderson (Randal), Marilyn Ghigliotti (Veronica in Clerks), Trevor Fehrman (Elias in Clerks II and III), Ming Chen (Clerks III), and Renee Humphrey (Tricia in Mallrats).

More VIP guests are expected to be announced soon. The convention was launched in 2018 by the rap duo Twiztid.

More information is available at astronomicon.com.

Event Details Astronomicon 6.5 June 24-25 Burton Manor 27777 Schoolcraft Rd., Livonia Wayne County

