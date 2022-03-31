Joe Rogan announces second Detroit event due to popular demand

click to enlarge
Rebecca Lai of Glasgow, Sweden, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Joe Rogan.
Joe Rogan is many things: a podcast host, a black belt in martial arts, a former reality TV show presenter, and a stand-up comedian. He's also famously wrong about a lot of things: like ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment
(according to the results of a recent study), saying the n-word
, and the way he talks about transgender people
, for just a few examples.
For whatever reason, millions of people tune in to his popular yet embattled podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience
, which Spotify reportedly acquired the rights to in a $100 million deal, where he and guests will ramble about things they don't appear to fully understand for, at times, three or more hours.
Demand for Rogan's content is so high, in fact, that on Thursday he announced a second Detroit stand-up show, joining the Friday, May 20 stop of his "The Scared Clown Tour" at Detroit's Fox Theatre
announced Monday.
The second show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, also at Detroit's Fox Theatre.
Tickets for both dates start at $40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 1 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Little Caesars Arena box office.
Like many other stand-up comics, Rogan is banning cell phones at his live events — presumably, so he can speak freely without out-of-context clips circulating online after the show. Phones are checked at the door and placed in a locked pouch, which can only be accessed in designated phone use areas. Organizers say anyone caught using a phone during the event will be removed from the venue.
