jessica Care moore to debut new opera at Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Kahn Satori Davison
jessica Care moore.
Continuing her lifetime embodiment of Black girl magic, Detroit’s jessica Care moore is debuting an experimental opera at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra this week.
On Friday, Oct. 21, Care moore will present her latest piece titled Wild Beauty
featuring OperaSoul singer Kisma Jordan and fellow Detroit performer Ideeyah in The Cube.
According to a press release, Wild Beauty
is a tale of resilience through the power of love and cultural memory, backed by a full musical ensemble. The event is a collaboration between moore and 2022 Kresge Artist Fellow, composer, arranger, and saxophonist De’Sean Jones.
Tickets are $35 and doors open at 8 p.m. See dso.org
for more information.
