jessica Care moore to debut new opera at Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Detroit’s favorite spoken word artist combines poetry and music in ‘Wild Beauty’

By on Tue, Oct 18, 2022 at 1:21 pm

click to enlarge jessica Care moore. - Kahn Satori Davison
Kahn Satori Davison
jessica Care moore.

Continuing her lifetime embodiment of Black girl magic, Detroit’s jessica Care moore is debuting an experimental opera at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra this week.

On Friday, Oct. 21, Care moore will present her latest piece titled Wild Beauty featuring OperaSoul singer Kisma Jordan and fellow Detroit performer Ideeyah in The Cube.

According to a press release, Wild Beauty is a tale of resilience through the power of love and cultural memory, backed by a full musical ensemble. The event is a collaboration between moore and 2022 Kresge Artist Fellow, composer, arranger, and saxophonist De’Sean Jones.

Tickets are $35 and doors open at 8 p.m. See dso.org for more information.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
