jessica Care moore to debut new opera at Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Continuing her lifetime embodiment of Black girl magic, Detroit’s jessica Care moore is debuting an experimental opera at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra this week.On Friday, Oct. 21, Care moore will present her latest piece titledfeaturing OperaSoul singer Kisma Jordan and fellow Detroit performer Ideeyah in The Cube.According to a press release,is a tale of resilience through the power of love and cultural memory, backed by a full musical ensemble. The event is a collaboration between moore and 2022 Kresge Artist Fellow, composer, arranger, and saxophonist De’Sean Jones.Tickets are $35 and doors open at 8 p.m. See dso.org for more information.