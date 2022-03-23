Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Jenenne Whitfield of Detroit’s Heidelberg Project stepping down

After 28 years, she's now heading to the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore — but will still work with Tyree Guyton

By on Wed, Mar 23, 2022 at 10:02 am

click to enlarge Jenenne Whitfield of the Heidelberg Project speaks at a TEDx Talk.
Jenenne Whitfield of the Heidelberg Project speaks at a TEDx Talk.

Jenenne Whitfield, the president and CEO and Detroit's Heidelberg Project, has stepped down, the arts organization announced Wednesday. She's now headed to the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore to serve as its new director.

But Whitfield, who is also married to Heidelberg Project founder Tyree Guyton, says she will still be involved with the organization.

"I will remain in my role with the HP until September and assist the board and senior staff with the transition," Whitfield wrote in an Instagram post. "Afterwards my hope is to continue to serve on the board and provide support/advice as needed. My friend and life partner, Tyree will continue to be a Detroit anchor by continuing his work in Detroit and both he and I will commute between Baltimore and Detroit. The vision is expanding!!"

She added, "After 28 years, I realize that the time has come to pass the baton."

The Heidelberg Project started in 1986, when Guyton started painting colorful polka dots in his childhood neighborhood in Detroit. That soon ballooned into creating massive, whimsical art installations out of abandoned houses using found objects — earning the ire of city officials, who ordered the project to be demolished twice. Nevertheless, the project continued. Later, in the 2010s, the Heidelberg Project experienced a string of arsons.

Attitudes about the Heidelberg Project have changed. It's now a popular tourist destination, and last year, the City of Detroit publicly recognized the Guyton and the Heidelberg Project with its inaugural Detroit ACE Honors, which celebrates artists and arts patrons who have contributed more than 25 years of service to the local arts and culture scene. Now, the organization is embarking on "Heidelberg 3.0," a sprawling campus with an artist residency program and permanent museum.

"We've elevated this project from a neighborhood art installation driven by one man to an internationally recognized arts organization and a permanent part of Detroit's cultural fabric," Whitfield said in a separate statement. "So much of what we set out to accomplish in creating a sustainable arts community is underway and now is the time for me to take on a fresh challenge."

"Jenenne helped build the Heidelberg Project into a dynamic organization that transformed this neighborhood and the Detroit arts scene," said Roula David, a board member and the vice president of 1xRun, which partnered with the Heidelberg Project in 2017. "The board and staff are well-positioned to continue the Heidelberg Project's work and identify the next leader to build upon this legacy."

Before joining the Heidelberg Project, Whitfield worked in banking. She says she stumbled upon the Heidelberg Project one day, which changed her life. That spirit of serendipity is why she took the opportunity in Baltimore, she says.

"Although this news may come as a shock to my fellow Detroiters and friends afar, it also came as a shock to me, and yet timely," she said on Instagram. "Much like I 'accidently' turned down Heidelberg Street in June 1993, I met a similar fate when someone put my name in the hat to succeed Rebecca Hoffberger, the current director and founder of AVAM."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K

You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K
Everything and everyone we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge

Everything and everyone we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge
Rum A146271 57 lb. neutered male, approx. 1 1/2 yrs old. American Pit Bull Terrier He's very energetic, and playful. Still learning some manners, but he is young. He&#146;s always smiling and happy. What a cutie! Unknown behavior with cats/kids Dog Reactive

Looking for a fur-ever friend? Check out these adoptable pets from Detroit Animal Care and Control
Oldest neighborhood: Corktown (c. 1840s) Irish immigrants fleeing the Great Irish Potato Famine of the 1840s settled in Corktown, named after County Cork, Ireland, which is now Detroit&#146;s oldest extant neighborhood. By coincidence, Henry Ford&#146;s ancestors were from Ireland, and now the Ford Motor Co. is redeveloping the massive Michigan Central Station near Corktown to serve as a new laboratory for electric and autonomous vehicles. Photo by Brian Mulloy, Wikimedia Creative Commons

The oldest things in Detroit

Arts & Culture Slideshows

You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K

You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K
Everything and everyone we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge

Everything and everyone we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge
Rum A146271 57 lb. neutered male, approx. 1 1/2 yrs old. American Pit Bull Terrier He's very energetic, and playful. Still learning some manners, but he is young. He&#146;s always smiling and happy. What a cutie! Unknown behavior with cats/kids Dog Reactive

Looking for a fur-ever friend? Check out these adoptable pets from Detroit Animal Care and Control
Oldest neighborhood: Corktown (c. 1840s) Irish immigrants fleeing the Great Irish Potato Famine of the 1840s settled in Corktown, named after County Cork, Ireland, which is now Detroit&#146;s oldest extant neighborhood. By coincidence, Henry Ford&#146;s ancestors were from Ireland, and now the Ford Motor Co. is redeveloping the massive Michigan Central Station near Corktown to serve as a new laboratory for electric and autonomous vehicles. Photo by Brian Mulloy, Wikimedia Creative Commons

The oldest things in Detroit

Arts & Culture Slideshows

You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K

You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K
Everything and everyone we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge

Everything and everyone we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge
Rum A146271 57 lb. neutered male, approx. 1 1/2 yrs old. American Pit Bull Terrier He's very energetic, and playful. Still learning some manners, but he is young. He&#146;s always smiling and happy. What a cutie! Unknown behavior with cats/kids Dog Reactive

Looking for a fur-ever friend? Check out these adoptable pets from Detroit Animal Care and Control
Oldest neighborhood: Corktown (c. 1840s) Irish immigrants fleeing the Great Irish Potato Famine of the 1840s settled in Corktown, named after County Cork, Ireland, which is now Detroit&#146;s oldest extant neighborhood. By coincidence, Henry Ford&#146;s ancestors were from Ireland, and now the Ford Motor Co. is redeveloping the massive Michigan Central Station near Corktown to serve as a new laboratory for electric and autonomous vehicles. Photo by Brian Mulloy, Wikimedia Creative Commons

The oldest things in Detroit

Trending

Bruce Campbell’s BruceFest is headed for Detroit’s Masonic Temple this June

By Randiah Camille Green

Bruce Campbell.

In Tsai Ming-liang’s ‘Goodbye, Dragon Inn,’ a cinema’s closure gains apocalyptic weight

By George Elkind

Goodbye, Dragon Inn takes place during the final screening at a Taipei theater.

Free Will Astrology (March 23-29)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

Free Will Astrology (March 16-22)

By Rob Brezsny

Free Will Astrology (March 16-22)

Also in Arts & Culture

A Studio 54 icon, a Betty Davis tribute, a fundraiser for Ukraine, and more things to do in Detroit this week

By MT Staff

Nicky Siano, a NYC dance music pioneer, performs in Detroit on Friday.

Free Will Astrology (March 23-29)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

Bruce Campbell’s BruceFest is headed for Detroit’s Masonic Temple this June

By Randiah Camille Green

Bruce Campbell.

In Tsai Ming-liang’s ‘Goodbye, Dragon Inn,’ a cinema’s closure gains apocalyptic weight

By George Elkind

Goodbye, Dragon Inn takes place during the final screening at a Taipei theater.
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us