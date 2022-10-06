Interactive ‘Level Up’ exhibit heads to Detroit’s Michigan Science Center

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Detroit’s Michigan Science Center is opening a new exhibition space called “Level Up” that allows visitors to do just that with a new video game-themed program.

The 8,000-square-foot space opens Wednesday, Oct. 19. In addition to classic arcade and console video games, the space will also include a “virtual playground” with ceiling and floor projections where visitors can play games using their entire bodies as controllers. The exhibition also includes old-school board games, and an “Ames Room,” or an optical illusion that warps perceptions of reality by using a trapezoid-shaped room and removing visual cues used to determine an object’s size.

The space includes the touring exhibit “Electric Playhouse Travels,” which “connects playing games to problem-solving in daily life and potential careers.” Electric Playhouse Travels is on view through Jan. 3, 2023, while Level Up will remain open throughout the school year.

The exhibition opens at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Michigan Science Center; 5020 John R St., Detroit; 313-577-8400; mi-sci.org. Access to Level Up is included in the price of admission, which starts at $18 for adults and $14 for youth ages 2-15, and is free for members.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.