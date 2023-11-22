Indie Arts & Crafts Fest features beer and 20+ vendors in Midtown

You can sip craft beer from Motor City Brewing Works while you shop from more than 20 vendors

By on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge A scene from the 2021 Indie Arts & Crafts Fest. - Instagram, @crafts.n.beer
Instagram, @crafts.n.beer
A scene from the 2021 Indie Arts & Crafts Fest.

Arts, crafts, and beer — need we say more? Motor City Brewing Works is hosting its third Indie Arts & Crafts Fest on Saturday in Detroit’s Midtown. The indoor holiday craft show will feature an eclectic mix of more than 20 vendors, along with Motor City Brewing Works craft beer, at the brewery’s warehouse at 441 W. Canfield. Grab some Motor City Brewing Works pizza and beer while you support local and independent businesses that are selling handmade products that include jewelry, clothing, art, home decor, candles, pet supplies, and sweets. The event celebrates creativity, community, and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Event Details
Indie Arts & Crafts Fest

Indie Arts & Crafts Fest

Sat., Nov. 25, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Motor City Brewing Works 470 W. Canfield, Detroit Detroit

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
