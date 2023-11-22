Indie Arts & Crafts Fest features beer and 20+ vendors in Midtown

Arts, crafts, and beer — need we say more? Motor City Brewing Works is hosting its third Indie Arts & Crafts Fest on Saturday in Detroit’s Midtown. The indoor holiday craft show will feature an eclectic mix of more than 20 vendors, along with Motor City Brewing Works craft beer, at the brewery’s warehouse at 441 W. Canfield. Grab some Motor City Brewing Works pizza and beer while you support local and independent businesses that are selling handmade products that include jewelry, clothing, art, home decor, candles, pet supplies, and sweets. The event celebrates creativity, community, and the entrepreneurial spirit.

