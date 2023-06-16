Inagural Stevie Wonder tribute festival kickoffs at CCS this summer

The annual ‘Health, Love & Music Festival: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder’ will raise money for a non-profit serving underprivileged girls

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 3:17 pm

The festival is being organized by Stevie Wonder's cousin Sharon DuMas.
Tinseltown / Shutterstock
The festival is being organized by Stevie Wonder’s cousin Sharon DuMas.

Detroit’s newest summer festival will honor one of Motown’s greats.

The inaugural “Health, Love & Music Festival: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder” is slated for Saturday, July 22 on the College for Creative Studies campus from 1-7 p.m. It will include a live performance from R&B singer Alise King, food trucks, a gospel choir competition, a double-dutch competition, health demonstrations, and a youth summit on curbing violence among Detroit youth.

The festival is being spearheaded by Wonder’s first cousin Sharon DuMas, and will raise money for her Full & Fabulous Curvy Girl Project, which offers personal development and positive body image resources to young plus-size women.

Organizers can’t confirm 100% whether Stevie Wonder himself will make an appearance at the festival yet, but say he supports Full & Fabulous and is “trying to work it out in his schedule.”

This year, Full & Fabulous is raising money to purchase a van that will transport underprivileged girls to work, health appointments, and therapy sessions.

“We are dedicated to creating a brighter future for underprivileged teenage girls by breaking down barriers to health and well-being,” DuMas said in a statement. “The ‘Health, Love, and Wellness Festival’ catalyzes change, empowering our community to unite and uplift these young individuals.”

DuMas is also the one who campaigned to get Milwaukee Avenue renamed Stevie Wonder Avenue. The Health, Love, and Wellness Festival will take place in the CCS parking lot on Woodward Avenue. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children aged 6 and up.

For more info, see fullandfabulous40.org

