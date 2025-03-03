In honor of ‘The Big Lebowski,’ Bowlero is hosting a ‘Week of the Dude’

Here’s some The Big Lebowski trivia for you: According to the oddball comedy’s lore, the titular character Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski has Michigan ties.

“I was one of the authors of the Port Huron Statement,” he claims in the film, referring to the seminal 1962 left-wing political manifesto written at a United Auto Workers retreat that shaped student activism for decades to come. “The original Port Huron Statement,” he adds. “Not the compromised second draft.”

Given The Dude’s affinity for bowling, Bowlero Lanes & Lounge is celebrating the anniversary of the Coen brothers’ 1998 cult classic with a “Week of the Dude.”

Thursday is the “Day of the Dude” with a 6 p.m. screening of the film, followed by live music from the Beggars, Dirty Copper, and DJ Ryan Patrick Hooper starting at 8 p.m., and a “Dude look-alike” costume contest at 9 p.m. (bathrobes encouraged).

On Sunday, Bowlero will hold Big Lebowski trivia hosted by Scott Zumberg from 2-4 p.m.

The Royal Oak bowling alley is also serving $9 white Russians, The Dude’s favorite cocktail, all week. The Dude abides.