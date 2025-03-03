  1. Arts & Culture
In honor of ‘The Big Lebowski,’ Bowlero is hosting a ‘Week of the Dude’

The Royal Oak bowling alley is celebrating the anniversary of the cult comedy with a costume contest, live music, trivia, and $9 white Russians

By
Mar 3, 2025 at 8:11 am
Image: From left: Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, and Steve Buscemi in The Big Lebowski.
From left: Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, and Steve Buscemi in The Big Lebowski. Merrick Morton/Gramercy Pictures
Here’s some The Big Lebowski trivia for you: According to the oddball comedy’s lore, the titular character Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski has Michigan ties.

“I was one of the authors of the Port Huron Statement,” he claims in the film, referring to the seminal 1962 left-wing political manifesto written at a United Auto Workers retreat that shaped student activism for decades to come. “The original Port Huron Statement,” he adds. “Not the compromised second draft.”

Given The Dude’s affinity for bowling, Bowlero Lanes & Lounge is celebrating the anniversary of the Coen brothers’ 1998 cult classic with a “Week of the Dude.”

Thursday is the “Day of the Dude” with a 6 p.m. screening of the film, followed by live music from the Beggars, Dirty Copper, and DJ Ryan Patrick Hooper starting at 8 p.m., and a “Dude look-alike” costume contest at 9 p.m. (bathrobes encouraged).

On Sunday, Bowlero will hold Big Lebowski trivia hosted by Scott Zumberg from 2-4 p.m.

The Royal Oak bowling alley is also serving $9 white Russians, The Dude’s favorite cocktail, all week. The Dude abides.

Location Details

Bowlero Lanes & Lounge

4209 Coolidge Hwy., Royal Oak Oakland County

(248) 549-7500

www.bowlerodetroit.com

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

