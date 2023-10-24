In Detroit, might Jerry Seinfeld reveal more about his TV show’s infamous finale?

Jeffery Neira/Netflix Jerry Seinfeld.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to the Fox Theatre to perform his newest stand-up routine. Due to overwhelming demand, a second show was added when the tickets went on sale in August. The 69-year-old comic is known for his uncanny, observational humor. But could he reveal more than jokes in Detroit this weekend? During a stand-up set in Boston earlier this month, Seinfeld told the crowd that he “has a little secret” about the finale of his eponymous hit NBC television show, which ran from 1989 to 1998 and was among the most popular sitcoms of all time. “Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet,” Seinfeld said to big cheers. “Just what you are thinking about, [co-creator] Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.” The finale was watched by 76.3 million U.S. TV viewers when it first aired, making it one of the most-watched TV finales at the time, though it was met with disappointing reviews.

