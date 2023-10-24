LOL

In Detroit, might Jerry Seinfeld reveal more about his TV show’s infamous finale?

The star comedian has back-to-back shows at the Fox Theatre this week

By on Tue, Oct 24, 2023 at 10:02 am

Share on Nextdoor
Jerry Seinfeld. - Jeffery Neira/Netflix
Jeffery Neira/Netflix
Jerry Seinfeld.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to the Fox Theatre to perform his newest stand-up routine. Due to overwhelming demand, a second show was added when the tickets went on sale in August. The 69-year-old comic is known for his uncanny, observational humor. But could he reveal more than jokes in Detroit this weekend? During a stand-up set in Boston earlier this month, Seinfeld told the crowd that he “has a little secret” about the finale of his eponymous hit NBC television show, which ran from 1989 to 1998 and was among the most popular sitcoms of all time. “Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet,” Seinfeld said to big cheers. “Just what you are thinking about, [co-creator] Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.” The finale was watched by 76.3 million U.S. TV viewers when it first aired, making it one of the most-watched TV finales at the time, though it was met with disappointing reviews.

Event Details
Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld

Sat., Oct. 28, 7 & 10 p.m.

Fox Theatre 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$55-$450

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit artists push for transparency and fair pay after mystery murals crop up downtown

By Randiah Camille Green

Another mural in the Detroit Be The Change project by Street Art for Mankind.

Rashad Madarani hopes to turn Detroit motorcycle garage into a haven for artists

By Layla McMurtrie

Rashad Madarani hopes to turn Detroit motorcycle garage into a haven for artists

Motor City Mobile Wellness is reframing healthcare through a holistic lens

By Randiah Camille Green

Motor City Mobile Wellness offers things like reiki and sound healing in addition to health assessments and blood pressure screenings.

Youmacon celebrates 30 years of ‘Power Rangers’

By Lee DeVito

Nineties kids know.

Also in Arts & Culture

Metro Detroit’s newest IMAX theater opens just in time for ‘The Marvels’

By Lee DeVito

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau in The Marvels.

Motor City Mobile Wellness is reframing healthcare through a holistic lens

By Randiah Camille Green

Motor City Mobile Wellness offers things like reiki and sound healing in addition to health assessments and blood pressure screenings.

Rashad Madarani hopes to turn Detroit motorcycle garage into a haven for artists

By Layla McMurtrie

Rashad Madarani hopes to turn Detroit motorcycle garage into a haven for artists

Free Will Astrology (Oct. 25-31)

By Rob Brezsny

More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us