If you don’t like cars, stay away from Woodward Avenue this weekend

The Woodward Dream Cruise is back

By on Tue, Aug 16, 2022 at 11:37 am

click to enlarge Car fans at the Woodward Dream Cruise. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Car fans at the Woodward Dream Cruise.

If you hate cars, this event is not for you. But if you hold a romance for the automobile, you probably don’t need us to tell you about the Woodward Dream Cruise.

First started in 1995, the annual summertime tradition sees auto aficionados driving class cars along Oakland County’s major thoroughfare for family friendly fun. There’s programming all along and around the avenue, including a classic car parade from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday down 12 Mile Road in Berkley, musical entertainment in downtown Ferndale, and a Ford Bronco show in Pleasant Ridge.

From Friday, Aug. 19-Saturday, Aug. 20. See woodwarddreamcruise.com for the full schedule and map.

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016.
