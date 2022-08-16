If you don’t like cars, stay away from Woodward Avenue this weekend

click to enlarge Shutterstock Car fans at the Woodward Dream Cruise.

If you hate cars, this event is not for you. But if you hold a romance for the automobile, you probably don’t need us to tell you about the Woodward Dream Cruise.

First started in 1995, the annual summertime tradition sees auto aficionados driving class cars along Oakland County’s major thoroughfare for family friendly fun. There’s programming all along and around the avenue, including a classic car parade from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday down 12 Mile Road in Berkley, musical entertainment in downtown Ferndale, and a Ford Bronco show in Pleasant Ridge.

From Friday, Aug. 19-Saturday, Aug. 20. See woodwarddreamcruise.com for the full schedule and map.

