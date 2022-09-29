Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Iconic Charles McGee mural displayed in downtown Detroit for a limited time

See the celebrated Detroit artist’s 2011 ‘Play Patterns II’ until Oct. 16

By on Thu, Sep 29, 2022 at 12:52 pm

click to enlarge Charles McGee's "Play Patterns II" on the side of the Stevens Building Apartments. - Randiah Camille Green
Randiah Camille Green
Charles McGee's "Play Patterns II" on the side of the Stevens Building Apartments.

We have been blessed with another masterpiece by prolific Detroit artist Charles McGee in downtown Detroit.

In partnership with Orange Barrel Media, Library Street Collective unveiled a new display of McGee’s 2011 Play Patterns II this week.

It’s not the full-scale original piece, but a section of the painting is on the side of the Stevens Building Apartments at the corner of Washington Blvd. and W Grand River until Oct. 16.

The celebrated artist and educator passed away in February 2021 at the age of 96 following a career that spanned nearly eight decades of paintings, sculptures, assemblages, and public works.

McGee was an integral part of Detroit’s art community. His work is featured at the Detroit Institute of Arts and Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. In 2008 has was named the first-ever Kresge Eminent Artist.

Library Street Collective represents the estate of McGee and has worked closely with his daughter Lyndsay McGee to assemble a collection of his remaining works. In 2017, the gallery commissioned McGee’s largest mural Unity, which is around the corner from the new display at the 28 Grand building downtown.

“It’s been an honor working with Charles McGee and the entire McGee family throughout the years to further integrate his longtime community-driven art practice into the city of Detroit—from murals to various public installations and, notably, the Charles McGee Legacy Park set to open in early summer of 2023 in the city’s East Village neighborhood,” said Anthony Curis, Founder and Partner of Library Street Collective.

McGee suffered a stroke while working on Play Patterns II in 2011 and enlisted the help of assistants to complete the mixed media painting after leaving the hospital.

“All 50 elements of Play Patterns II are essential and represent the world and nature as a consortium,” McGee’s daughter April McGee-Flournoy said in a press release. “The piece represents my father's work and legacy. It inspires us as a family to strive for unity in a collective effort to honor who Charles McGee was, and his tenacity to overcome challenges with the hope we will live a life that brings inspiration to the world, and our community. My hope is that the billboard sends a message that we all are essential, and must work in concert together, in unity, to fulfill our purpose in this world."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everything we saw at the DIY Street Fair in Ferndale

Everything we saw at the DIY Street Fair in Ferndale
All the sultry people we saw at the Corktown Cabaret

All the sultry people we saw at the Corktown Cabaret
Everything we saw at the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2022

Everything we saw at the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2022
“Coney dogs. You can’t get them where I live.” —Triposer

Things Detroit does better than other cities, according to Reddit

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everything we saw at the DIY Street Fair in Ferndale

Everything we saw at the DIY Street Fair in Ferndale
All the sultry people we saw at the Corktown Cabaret

All the sultry people we saw at the Corktown Cabaret
Everything we saw at the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2022

Everything we saw at the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2022
“Coney dogs. You can’t get them where I live.” —Triposer

Things Detroit does better than other cities, according to Reddit

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everything we saw at the DIY Street Fair in Ferndale

Everything we saw at the DIY Street Fair in Ferndale
All the sultry people we saw at the Corktown Cabaret

All the sultry people we saw at the Corktown Cabaret
Everything we saw at the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2022

Everything we saw at the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2022
“Coney dogs. You can’t get them where I live.” —Triposer

Things Detroit does better than other cities, according to Reddit

Trending

Detroit’s Belle Isle Nature Center is finally reopening for the first time since March 2020

By Randiah Camille Green

The Belle Isle Nature Center is back in action.

Former Eloise Asylum expands for second year as Halloween attraction

By Randiah Camille Green

What could go wrong in a place that’s considered one of America’s most haunted?

Free Will Astrology (Sept. 28-Oct. 4)

By Rob Brezsny

Second Annual Ike Blessitt Hamtramck Baseball Classic celebrates former Detroit Tiger’s 73rd birthday

By Lee DeVito

Former Detroit Tiger Ike Blessitt stands in his backyard next to a batting cage.

Also in Arts & Culture

Detroit’s Belle Isle Nature Center is finally reopening for the first time since March 2020

By Randiah Camille Green

The Belle Isle Nature Center is back in action.

Free Will Astrology (Sept. 28-Oct. 4)

By Rob Brezsny

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ isn’t (that) bad

By Eileen G'Sell

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh as Jack and Alice in Don't Worry Darling.

Former Eloise Asylum expands for second year as Halloween attraction

By Randiah Camille Green

What could go wrong in a place that’s considered one of America’s most haunted?
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us