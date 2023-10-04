‘House of Orfeus,’ a modern take on the Greek classic, heads to Detroit’s Spot Lite

click to enlarge Austin Richey Nmon Ford.

Panamanian American baritone singer Nmon Ford is in town rehearsing for Detroit Opera’s production of Puccini’s Madame Butterfly. But between shows of the updated classic, he’ll be heading to Spot Lite to perform excerpts of his own work, House of Orfeus, a modernized tale about the mythological Greek bard and musician Orpheus, who descended into the underworld to recover his lost wife, Eurydice. In this version, Orfeus (with a different spelling) is a former military assassin-turned-musician who goes on a quest to save the poet Euridice from the fascist ruler of a dystopian empire, who also happens to be his adoptive father. Nmon will be joined by soprano Haley Sicking and fellow baritone Zachary Hugo for this performance. House of Orfeus blends opera and theater with house music, which makes sense considering Spot Lite’s affection for house. The free show and one-night-only performance is slated for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

