‘House of Orfeus,’ a modern take on the Greek classic, heads to Detroit’s Spot Lite

Baritone singer Nmon Ford is in town rehearsing for Detroit Opera’s production of ‘Madame Butterfly’

By on Wed, Oct 4, 2023 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Nmon Ford. - Austin Richey
Austin Richey
Nmon Ford.

Panamanian American baritone singer Nmon Ford is in town rehearsing for Detroit Opera’s production of Puccini’s Madame Butterfly. But between shows of the updated classic, he’ll be heading to Spot Lite to perform excerpts of his own work, House of Orfeus, a modernized tale about the mythological Greek bard and musician Orpheus, who descended into the underworld to recover his lost wife, Eurydice. In this version, Orfeus (with a different spelling) is a former military assassin-turned-musician who goes on a quest to save the poet Euridice from the fascist ruler of a dystopian empire, who also happens to be his adoptive father. Nmon will be joined by soprano Haley Sicking and fellow baritone Zachary Hugo for this performance. House of Orfeus blends opera and theater with house music, which makes sense considering Spot Lite’s affection for house. The free show and one-night-only performance is slated for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Event Details
House of Orfeus

House of Orfeus

Wed., Oct. 11, 7 p.m.

Spot Lite 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit Detroit

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Sign Up Now



