Hospitality Included Fest brings some of the Detroit's best eats together

Food and music combine for this weekend's festival

By on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 at 1:40 pm

click to enlarge Hospitality Included Fest returns for the third time this weekend. - Screengrab via Instagram
Screengrab via Instagram
Hospitality Included Fest returns for the third time this weekend.

Detroit’s dining scene is off the chain, and Hospitality Included Fest brings some of the city’s best eats together.

The food festival returns for its third annual installment on Sunday at Chroma with 32 metro Detroit restaurants, pop-ups, and bars, plus music and art. (It’s like a lowkey Arts, Beats & Eats minus Joan Jett, that’s actually in the city.) Some of the food vendors are Pakistani pop-up Khana (who are frontrunners on Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race), Petty Cash, Midnight Temple, Ladder 4 Wine Bar, Marrow, Basan, Shell Shock’d Tacos, Bunny Bunny, and a whole lot more.

Featured artists include Tony Rave, Phil Simpson, India Solomon, Sheefy McFly, and Escada Gordon, plus music by Ro Spit, Courtt Denise, and Cris Keyz. See the full lineup on the festival's Instagram page.

From 2-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 at Chroma; 2937 E. Grand Blvd.; instagram.com/hosp.included.
Chroma

2937 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit Detroit

