Hospitality Included Fest brings some of the Detroit's best eats together

Detroit’s dining scene is off the chain, and Hospitality Included Fest brings some of the city’s best eats together.
The food festival returns for its third annual installment on Sunday at Chroma with 32 metro Detroit restaurants, pop-ups, and bars, plus music and art. (It’s like a lowkey Arts, Beats & Eats minus Joan Jett, that’s actually in the city.) Some of the food vendors are Pakistani pop-up Khana (who are frontrunners on Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race), Petty Cash, Midnight Temple, Ladder 4 Wine Bar, Marrow, Basan, Shell Shock’d Tacos, Bunny Bunny, and a whole lot more.
Featured artists include Tony Rave, Phil Simpson, India Solomon, Sheefy McFly, and Escada Gordon, plus music by Ro Spit, Courtt Denise, and Cris Keyz. See the full lineup on the festival's Instagram page.
From 2-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 at Chroma; 2937 E. Grand Blvd.; instagram.com/hosp.included.
Location Details
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter