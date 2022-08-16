Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Here’s where to find smartphone-enhanced animated works during Michigan’s Augmented Reality Mural Festival

Interactive art by 13 artists will be spread across Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Battle Creek in second annual event

By on Tue, Aug 16, 2022 at 11:04 am

click to enlarge Hubert Massey's “Rising Strong.” - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Hubert Massey's “Rising Strong.”

Electrifly Detroit’s Augmented Reality Mural Festival brings public murals to life before your eyes. This year the interactive festival is back for its second installment with work from award-winning metro Detroit artists like Hubert Massey, Olivia Guterson, and Mike Han.

It’s more of an “experience” than a festival. Scanning featured murals with the Electrifly Augmented Reality Art App will animate them, allowing viewers to interact with the artists’ themes and characters. Some of the murals are the same as last year, but several new ones have been added in Detroit, Sterling Heights, Battle Creek, and Ann Arbor. The interactive feature will be live until Oct. 31.

In Detroit, there’s Hubert Massey’s “Rising Strong” mural at the Karasi Education Center in the Boston-Edison neighborhood, and Oliver Guterson’s “Teach Me How to Listen” in Capitol Park. Mike Han’s “Perspective” can be scanned at Ann Arbor wine garden and bar York.

“Electrifly Detroit allows people to experience and interact with art in a new 3D perspective. You’ll never have the same experience twice, and with the camera built into the app it’s super easy to share photos and videos with friends,” said Malik Mattan, co-founder of Detroit-based Electrifly Co. in a press release.

Electrifly partnered with Ann Arbor-based augmented reality platform BrandXR for the immersive public art festival. BrandXR CEO Moody Mattan said in the release they brought the free summer experience back for a second year since it was such a success in 2021.

click to enlarge Vyal's "X" being animated on the Electrifly Augmented Reality Art App. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Vyal's "X" being animated on the Electrifly Augmented Reality Art App.

Check out the full list of interactive murals and their locations below.

Detroit

  • Hubert Massey “Rising Strong”
    Location: Boston-Edison District, Karasi Education Center, 1741 Atkinson Ave., Detroit
  • Ghostbeard & Patch Whisky “Best Buds”
    Location: Eastern Market District, 1511 Winder St., Detroit
  • Chris Dyer “The Reef Diver” and “Marvelous Art Car”
    Locations: 8 Mile District, The REEF Detroit, 6640 E. Eight Mile Rd., Detroit and New Center, Tangent Gallery, 715 E. Milwaukee Ave., Detroit
  • Phybr “Octophant”
    Location: Greektown District, The Elephant Room, 439 E. Congress St., Detroit
  • Armageddon Beachparty “Gidget Cat”
    Location: Woodbridge District, Armageddon Beachparty Lounge, 1517 Putnam St., Detroit
  • Olivia Guterson “Teach Me How to Listen”
    Location: Capitol Park District, The Albert 1214 Griswold St., Detroit
  • El Cappy “WARM”
    Location: Brush Park District, The Scott at Brush Park 3150 Woodward Ave., Detroit
  • Chris Turner “Homefront”
    Location: Midtown District, The Hamilton Midtown 40 Davenport St., Detroit

Sterling Heights

  • Wendy Popko “Trail Blazer”
    Location: Ventimiglia Italian Foods, 35197 Dodge Park Rd., Sterling Heights

Ann Arbor

  • Ouizi “Drifts”
    Location: 200 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor
  • Mike Han “Perspective”
    Location: York, 1928 Packard St., Ann Arbor

Battle Creek

  • Ricky Watts “Full Blast”
    Location: 35 W. Hamblin Ave., Battle Creek
  • Vyal “X”
    Location: Cafè Rica, 62 E. Michigan Ave., Battle Creek
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Culture articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne
All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne
All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne
All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

Trending

Detroit native Chanté Adams talks starring in new adaptation of ‘A League of Their Own’

By Biba Adams

Chanté Adams in A League of Their Own.

Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival is bringing alternative porn to Ann Arbor this September

By Randiah Camille Green

Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival is bringing alternative porn to Ann Arbor this September

Freedom Art’s Festival to celebrate ‘Detroit’s other Rosa Parks’

By Randiah Camille Green

The Detroit Windsor Dance Academy will perform at the Detroit Parks Coalition Freedom Art's Festival Aug. 20.

If you don’t like cars, stay away from Woodward Avenue this weekend

By Lee DeVito

If you don’t like cars, stay away from Woodward Avenue this weekend

Also in Arts & Culture

If you don’t like cars, stay away from Woodward Avenue this weekend

By Lee DeVito

If you don’t like cars, stay away from Woodward Avenue this weekend

Detroit native Chanté Adams talks starring in new adaptation of ‘A League of Their Own’

By Biba Adams

Chanté Adams in A League of Their Own.

Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival is bringing alternative porn to Ann Arbor this September

By Randiah Camille Green

Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival is bringing alternative porn to Ann Arbor this September

Freedom Art’s Festival to celebrate ‘Detroit’s other Rosa Parks’

By Randiah Camille Green

The Detroit Windsor Dance Academy will perform at the Detroit Parks Coalition Freedom Art's Festival Aug. 20.
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us