Here’s where to find smartphone-enhanced animated works during Michigan’s Augmented Reality Mural Festival

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Hubert Massey's “Rising Strong.”

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Vyal's "X" being animated on the Electrifly Augmented Reality Art App.

Detroit

Hubert Massey “Rising Strong”

Location: Boston-Edison District, Karasi Education Center, 1741 Atkinson Ave., Detroit Ghostbeard & Patch Whisky “Best Buds”

Location: Eastern Market District, 1511 Winder St., Detroit Chris Dyer “The Reef Diver” and “Marvelous Art Car”

Locations: 8 Mile District, The REEF Detroit, 6640 E. Eight Mile Rd., Detroit and New Center, Tangent Gallery, 715 E. Milwaukee Ave., Detroit Phybr “Octophant”

Location: Greektown District, The Elephant Room, 439 E. Congress St., Detroit Armageddon Beachparty “Gidget Cat”

Location: Woodbridge District, Armageddon Beachparty Lounge, 1517 Putnam St., Detroit Olivia Guterson “Teach Me How to Listen”

Location: Capitol Park District, The Albert 1214 Griswold St., Detroit El Cappy “WARM”

Location: Brush Park District, The Scott at Brush Park 3150 Woodward Ave., Detroit Chris Turner “Homefront”

Sterling Heights

Wendy Popko “Trail Blazer”

Location: Ventimiglia Italian Foods, 35197 Dodge Park Rd., Sterling Heights

Ann Arbor

Ouizi “Drifts”

Location: 200 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor Mike Han “Perspective”

Location: York, 1928 Packard St., Ann Arbor

Battle Creek

Ricky Watts “Full Blast”

Location: 35 W. Hamblin Ave., Battle Creek Vyal “X”

Location: Cafè Rica, 62 E. Michigan Ave., Battle Creek

Electrifly Detroit’s Augmented Reality Mural Festival brings public murals to life before your eyes. This year the interactive festival is back for its second installment with work from award-winning metro Detroit artists like Hubert Massey, Olivia Guterson, and Mike Han.It’s more of an “experience” than a festival. Scanning featured murals with the Electrifly Augmented Reality Art App will animate them, allowing viewers to interact with the artists’ themes and characters. Some of the murals are the same as last year, but several new ones have been added in Detroit, Sterling Heights, Battle Creek, and Ann Arbor. The interactive feature will be live until Oct. 31.In Detroit, there’s Hubert Massey’s “Rising Strong” mural at the Karasi Education Center in the Boston-Edison neighborhood, and Oliver Guterson’s “Teach Me How to Listen” in Capitol Park. Mike Han’s “Perspective” can be scanned at Ann Arbor wine garden and bar York.“Electrifly Detroit allows people to experience and interact with art in a new 3D perspective. You’ll never have the same experience twice, and with the camera built into the app it’s super easy to share photos and videos with friends,” said Malik Mattan, co-founder of Detroit-based Electrifly Co. in a press release.Electrifly partnered with Ann Arbor-based augmented reality platform BrandXR for the immersive public art festival. BrandXR CEO Moody Mattan said in the release they brought the free summer experience back for a second year since it was such a success in 2021.Check out the full list of interactive murals and their locations below.