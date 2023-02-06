Here are the Knight Foundation Detroit arts grantees for 2023

Midtown Detroit Inc. plans to build outdoor performance space on DIA’s campus

By on Mon, Feb 6, 2023 at 10:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A rendering of the outdoor performance space Midtown Detroit Inc. hopes to build at the Detroit Institute of Arts. - Courtesy of Midtown Detroit, Inc.
Courtesy of Midtown Detroit, Inc.
A rendering of the outdoor performance space Midtown Detroit Inc. hopes to build at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Several Detroit arts organizations are getting a boost for new projects.

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation has granted a total of $23 million to 10 Detroit organizations.

Awardees for this round are the Arab-American National Museum, BULK Space, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, CultureSource, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Opera, Michigan Central, Midtown Detroit Inc., the Motown Museum, and the Sphinx Organization.

This investment marks the foundation’s fourth round of grants in Detroit’s arts sector since 2005 totaling near $50 million.

BULK Space will use the funds to create the BULK Media Lab, a mobile media hub with portable tools and resources for artists in Detroit’s North End neighborhood. Michigan Central is developing an Art & Technology program, and the Motown Museum plans on creating a “Digital Jukebox” with archival content available online and on-site.

Culture Source also has plans to create a “CultureSource R&D lab” to provide cross-disciplinary Detroit artists with training and technical resources. The Sphinx Organization will works towards increased participation of BIPOC performing artists in classical music through its Sphinx LEAD and SphinxConnect programs.

Meanwhile, Midtown Detroit Inc. will expand access to the public free Wi-Fi at its Cultural Center and design a new outdoor performance space at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Larger institutions like the Arab-American National Museum, Charles H. Wright Museum, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and Detroit Opera will use the funds for digital content creation, marketing, and strategic planning.

An additional $3.5 million is being awarded to fellowship and commissioning programs that support artists and organizations that use technology to transform their work. Those programs will launch later this year and in 2024.

More info is available at knightfoundation.org.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Scroll to read more Culture articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Thousands of tropical butterflies are coming to Meijer Gardens

By Lee DeVito

Thousands of tropical butterflies are coming to Meijer Gardens (2)

Metro Detroit art teacher is turning heads with her wintry masterpieces

By Darlene A. White

Metro Detroit art teacher is turning heads with her wintry masterpieces

Don’t mind the construction, the Motown Museum is reopening for tours

By Randiah Camille Green

A crowd gathers at the Motown Museum Monday for the unveiling of Rocket Plaza and Hitsville NEXT in August 2022.

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 1-7)

By Rob Brezsny

Also in Arts & Culture

Illustrator ‘Darklord’ Escada Gordon nails satire with comics about life in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Illustrator ‘Darklord’ Escada Gordon nails satire with comics about life in Detroit

Indie horror flick ‘Skinamarink’ is a surreal hit, experienced through the eyes of children

By Konstantina Buhalis

The stars of horror flick Skinamarink are a young brother and sister.

‘Pawn Stars’ will film upcoming season in Detroit and Ann Arbor

By Colin Wolf, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

The Pawn Stars.

Thousands of tropical butterflies are coming to Meijer Gardens

By Lee DeVito

Thousands of tropical butterflies are coming to Meijer Gardens (2)
More

Digital Issue

February 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us