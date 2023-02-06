Here are the Knight Foundation Detroit arts grantees for 2023

click to enlarge Courtesy of Midtown Detroit, Inc. A rendering of the outdoor performance space Midtown Detroit Inc. hopes to build at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Several Detroit arts organizations are getting a boost for new projects.

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation has granted a total of $23 million to 10 Detroit organizations.

Awardees for this round are the Arab-American National Museum, BULK Space, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, CultureSource, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Opera, Michigan Central, Midtown Detroit Inc., the Motown Museum, and the Sphinx Organization.

This investment marks the foundation’s fourth round of grants in Detroit’s arts sector since 2005 totaling near $50 million.

BULK Space will use the funds to create the BULK Media Lab, a mobile media hub with portable tools and resources for artists in Detroit’s North End neighborhood. Michigan Central is developing an Art & Technology program, and the Motown Museum plans on creating a “Digital Jukebox” with archival content available online and on-site.

Culture Source also has plans to create a “CultureSource R&D lab” to provide cross-disciplinary Detroit artists with training and technical resources. The Sphinx Organization will works towards increased participation of BIPOC performing artists in classical music through its Sphinx LEAD and SphinxConnect programs.

Meanwhile, Midtown Detroit Inc. will expand access to the public free Wi-Fi at its Cultural Center and design a new outdoor performance space at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Larger institutions like the Arab-American National Museum, Charles H. Wright Museum, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and Detroit Opera will use the funds for digital content creation, marketing, and strategic planning.

An additional $3.5 million is being awarded to fellowship and commissioning programs that support artists and organizations that use technology to transform their work. Those programs will launch later this year and in 2024.

More info is available at knightfoundation.org.

