Halloween comes early with the Monster’s Ball in Detroit

The annual event features DJs and freaky circus performers at Russell Industrial Center

By on Wed, Oct 18, 2023 at 2:34 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge “Get your claws off my White Claw!” - Mike Pfeiffer
Mike Pfeiffer
“Get your claws off my White Claw!”

Monster’s Ball, one of Detroit’s largest annual Halloween parties, returns Saturday to the Russell Industrial Center. The celebration will feature DJs, stilt walkers, acrobats, illusionists, and stage performers on multiple levels and stages. The monster bash, which begins at 9 p.m., is expected to attract more than 2,000 costumed revelers. Cash bars and food trucks will be on hand. The event’s producers spend tens of thousands of dollars on production and performance costs, so prepare to be blown away. General admission tickets start at $30 and include entrance to the main floor at 9 p.m., a cash bar, and food trucks. VIP tickets begin at $60 and include early entrance at 8 p.m., cash bars, food trucks, premium views, a lounge, and extra entertainment like freak shows and fortune tellers. Ultra VIP tickets are available for $125 and include couch seating and mezzanine balcony seating above the stage.

Event Details
Monster's Ball

Monster's Ball

Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Russel Industrial Center 1600 Clay, Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$25 – $150

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Legacy of Detroit street artist Tead honored at Janice Charach Gallery’s ‘Emergence’

By Randiah Camille Green

Jordan “Tead” Vaughn at an exhibition of his work at Detroit’s Inner State Gallery, 2013.

Detroit director Nico Swan releasing first feature film ‘Hip Hop Clowns’ on Halloween

By Layla McMurtrie

Nico Swan is a rising filmmaker from Detroit.

Eastern Palace Club to host inaugural PhantaSea Fest inspired by the Key West’s Fantasy Fest

By Layla McMurtrie

Eastern Palace Club to host inaugural PhantaSea Fest inspired by the Key West’s Fantasy Fest (2)

La Jalisciense brings Day of the Dead festivities to Detroit

By Layla McMurtrie

La Jalisciense Supermercado Y Taqueria is hosting a festival for Dia de los Muertos.

Also in Arts & Culture

Free Will Astrology (Oct. 18-24)

By Rob Brezsny

Legacy of Detroit street artist Tead honored at Janice Charach Gallery’s ‘Emergence’

By Randiah Camille Green

Jordan “Tead” Vaughn at an exhibition of his work at Detroit’s Inner State Gallery, 2013.

Detroit director Nico Swan releasing first feature film ‘Hip Hop Clowns’ on Halloween

By Layla McMurtrie

Nico Swan is a rising filmmaker from Detroit.

The Lip Bar is moving into a bigger flagship store in downtown Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

The Lip Bar's new flagship is located at 1444 Woodward Ave.
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us