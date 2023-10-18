Halloween comes early with the Monster’s Ball in Detroit

click to enlarge Mike Pfeiffer “Get your claws off my White Claw!”

Monster’s Ball, one of Detroit’s largest annual Halloween parties, returns Saturday to the Russell Industrial Center. The celebration will feature DJs, stilt walkers, acrobats, illusionists, and stage performers on multiple levels and stages. The monster bash, which begins at 9 p.m., is expected to attract more than 2,000 costumed revelers. Cash bars and food trucks will be on hand. The event’s producers spend tens of thousands of dollars on production and performance costs, so prepare to be blown away. General admission tickets start at $30 and include entrance to the main floor at 9 p.m., a cash bar, and food trucks. VIP tickets begin at $60 and include early entrance at 8 p.m., cash bars, food trucks, premium views, a lounge, and extra entertainment like freak shows and fortune tellers. Ultra VIP tickets are available for $125 and include couch seating and mezzanine balcony seating above the stage.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter