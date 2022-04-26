Habatat Detroit Year of Glass50 exhibit will showcase extraordinary works of art in Royal Oak

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Glass artwork by Lucy Lyon.

Artists from around the world will show their skills working with the glass medium at the Habatat Detroit Fine Art’s International Year of Glass50 Award Exhibition. The exhibit’s towering sculptures and intricate abstract works are enough to make visitors do a double-take, wondering, “wait, that’s glass?” More than 500 artworks will be exhibited at Habatat Detroit Fine Art during the show, which will kick off with a free gala on Saturday. The show will be on display until July 29.

The free gala goes from 8 -10 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Habatat Detroit Fine Art; 2200 Fernlee Ave., Royal Oak. Show runs through July 29.

