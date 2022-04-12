Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Grab your Burn Books, ‘Mean Girls’ is coming to Detroit

The movie-based musical will be making its Detroit debut in June

By on Tue, Apr 12, 2022 at 1:32 pm

click to enlarge Pictured (L-R): Danielle Wade (Cady Heron), Megan Masako Haley (Gretchen Wieners), Nadina Hassan (Regina George), Jonalyn Saxer (Karen Smith), Mary Kate Morrissey (Janis - Sarkisian), and the National Touring Company of Mean Girls. - JENNY ANDERSON
Jenny Anderson
Pictured (L-R): Danielle Wade (Cady Heron), Megan Masako Haley (Gretchen Wieners), Nadina Hassan (Regina George), Jonalyn Saxer (Karen Smith), Mary Kate Morrissey (JanisSarkisian), and the National Touring Company of Mean Girls.

You don't have to be a graduate of North Shore High School to score your tickets to the musical adaptation of the cult teen classic, Mean Girls.

The movie-turned-musical will run June 7-19 at Detroit's Fisher Theatre.

If you've been under a rock for the last 18 years, Mean Girls is a comedy, written by Tina Fey, that explores stereotypical high school hierarchy and social climbing. The plot follows Cady Heron, a high school junior who transfers to a public school after being homeschooled and growing up in Africa. Cady finds herself becoming frenemies with the school's Queen Bee, and the rest of the story is pretty fetch (sorry Gretchen, that still didn't catch on).

Tickets for Mean Girls start at $40, and will go on sale at noon on Friday, April 22 on Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office.


