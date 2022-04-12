Grab your Burn Books, ‘Mean Girls’ is coming to Detroit

click to enlarge Jenny Anderson Pictured (L-R): Danielle Wade (Cady Heron), Megan Masako Haley (Gretchen Wieners), Nadina Hassan (Regina George), Jonalyn Saxer (Karen Smith), Mary Kate Morrissey (JanisSarkisian), and the National Touring Company of Mean Girls.

You don't have to be a graduate of North Shore High School to score your tickets to the musical adaptation of the cult teen classic,The movie-turned-musical will run June 7-19 at Detroit's Fisher Theatre.If you've been under a rock for the last 18 years,is a comedy, written by Tina Fey, that explores stereotypical high school hierarchy and social climbing. The plot follows Cady Heron, a high school junior who transfers to a public school after being homeschooled and growing up in Africa. Cady finds herself becoming frenemies with the school's Queen Bee, and the rest of the story is pretty fetch (sorry Gretchen, that still didn't catch on).Tickets forstart at $40, and will go on sale at noon on Friday, April 22 on Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office.