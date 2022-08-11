Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Freedom Art's Festival to celebrate ‘Detroit’s other Rosa Parks’

Activist Sarah E. Ray gets her due with day of dance, music, and spoken word performances in next installment of summer arts series

By on Thu, Aug 11, 2022 at 1:39 pm

click to enlarge The Detroit Windsor Dance Academy will perform at the Detroit Parks Coalition Freedom Art's Festival Aug. 20. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Detroit Windsor Dance Academy will perform at the Detroit Parks Coalition Freedom Art's Festival Aug. 20.

Soon enough, Sarah E. Ray will become a Detroit household name. At least, it ought to be.

The unsung civil rights champion helped desegregate the famed Boblo boats in the 1960s and later ran a community youth outreach program where she advocated for racial harmony in the 1970s. She's often referred to as "Detroit's other Rosa Parks."

Ray is getting her due with a day of dance, music, and spoken word performances in her honor during the Detroit Parks Coalition Freedom Art's Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The festival is a free citywide series of summer and fall events to reconnect Detroiters to neighborhood parks. The next installment is dedicated to Ray and will take over Palmer Park.

Featured performances include the Detroit Windsor Dance Academy ensemble led by decorated director Debra White-Hunt, the A. Spencer Barefield Quintet, and a poetry and music duet by Bill Harris and Rev. Robert Jones.

White-Hunt and Barefield will present new works to accompany narratives about Ray written by journalist and historian Desiree Cooper who helped bring the activist’s story to light with the Sarah E. Ray Project.

The project saw Cooper and documentary filmmaker Aaron Schillinger collaborate on an oral history initiative about Ray whose story is also featured in Schillinger’s film Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale. Prior to Cooper and Schillinger's efforts to uncover Ray's obscure story, many people likely had never heard of her.

Now the house where she once lived on Detroit's Eastside is considered one of the “11 Most Endangered” sites in the country. The Detroit Land Bank is looking to sell the historic landmark to someone committed to preserving Ray's legacy.

Sarah E. Ray’s celebration is from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 outside the Palmer Park Community House; 1121 Merrill Plaisance, Detroit. Entry is free.

The Freedom Art's Festival series goes until October across various Detroit parks. Check out the full schedule of upcoming events below:
  • Aug. 17 at the Dequindre Cut: Taiwanese puppet theatre and D. Cipher music series with R&B performer Al Bettis.
  • Aug. 27 at Belle Isle: Art, music, dance, storytelling, and food trucks with the Belle Isle Conservancy.
  • Aug. 2 at Clark Park: Clark Park Coalition’s annual COPA Motor City soccer tournament with local artists, dancing, Mercado, and live entertainment.
  • Sept. 10 at Rouge Park: Celebration of indigenous ornithologist and journalist Etta S Wilson with the Detroit Sugarbush Project and Friends of Rouge Park, plus performances by Vibes with the Tribes.
  • Oct. 1 at Eliza Howell Park: Community singing, dancing, drum performances, and candlelight healing ceremony with Sidewalk Detroit.
More info is available at detroitparkscoalition.com/post/freedom-arts-festival.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi
This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi
This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi
This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

Trending

Detroit’s Motown Museum unveils highly anticipated expansion, gets ready to reopen doors

By Randiah Camille Green

A crowd gathers at the Motown Museum Monday for the unveiling of Rocket Plaza and Hitsville NEXT.

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 10-16)

By Rob Brezsny

Oak Park’s Book Beat to celebrate 40 years this month

By Randiah Camille Green

Book Beat in Oak Park has been serving the community since 1982.

You can tour Detroit’s neighborhoods by bike for a good cause — to help people experiencing homelessness

By Lee DeVito

Bike riders in Detroit.

Also in Arts & Culture

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 10-16)

By Rob Brezsny

Detroit’s Motown Museum unveils highly anticipated expansion, gets ready to reopen doors

By Randiah Camille Green

A crowd gathers at the Motown Museum Monday for the unveiling of Rocket Plaza and Hitsville NEXT.

In ‘Prey,’ familiar action is recast as colonial allegory

By George Elkind

Amber Midthunder stars as Naru in Prey.

Detroit's Black Bottom gets reimagined in new horror comic

By Randiah Camille Green

The Butcher of Black Bottom.
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us