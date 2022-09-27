Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Former Eloise Asylum expands for second year as Halloween attraction

The infamous metro Detroit psychiatric hospital-turned-haunted house is open until Nov. 5

By on Tue, Sep 27, 2022 at 1:40 pm

click to enlarge What could go wrong in a place that’s considered one of America’s most haunted? - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
What could go wrong in a place that’s considered one of America’s most haunted?
Westland’s former Eloise Asylum has gone from paranormal hotspot to Halloween attraction for the second year in a row.

The infamous hospital was reopened as the haunted walkthrough in 2021 and is back with an expanded experience of terror for those who are brave enough to take it on.

According to a press release, the attraction offers an “immersive horror experience unlike any other” taking inspiration from psychological and horror films that will make visitors feel like they are being brainwashed.

This year features two attractions that have expanded to cover over 35,000 square feet, and the addition of several escape rooms.

What could go wrong in a place that’s considered one of America’s most haunted?

Eloise Asylum tickets start at $44. More information is available at eloiseasylum.com.
Related
It's not hard to see why many believe this place is probably haunted.

Michigan's creepy Eloise asylum is now open for tours, could become a paranormal-themed hotel


Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the sultry people we saw at the Corktown Cabaret

All the sultry people we saw at the Corktown Cabaret
Everything we saw at the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2022

Everything we saw at the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2022
“Coney dogs. You can’t get them where I live.” —Triposer

Things Detroit does better than other cities, according to Reddit
A tour inside Detroit’s Masonic Temple, the largest in the world

A tour inside Detroit’s Masonic Temple, the largest in the world

