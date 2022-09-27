Former Eloise Asylum expands for second year as Halloween attraction

The infamous hospital was reopened as the haunted walkthrough in 2021 and is back with an expanded experience of terror for those who are brave enough to take it on.
According to a press release, the attraction offers an “immersive horror experience unlike any other” taking inspiration from psychological and horror films that will make visitors feel like they are being brainwashed.
This year features two attractions that have expanded to cover over 35,000 square feet, and the addition of several escape rooms.
What could go wrong in a place that’s considered one of America’s most haunted?
Eloise Asylum tickets start at $44. More information is available at eloiseasylum.com.
