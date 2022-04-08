Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Ford Fireworks will return to the Detroit riverfront this June

The summer tradition is set to make an in-person comeback

By on Fri, Apr 8, 2022 at 10:19 am

click to enlarge Detroit's annual Ford Fireworks show in 2019. - STEVE NEAVLING
Steve Neavling
Detroit's annual Ford Fireworks show in 2019.

After two years without in-person crowds, the Ford Fireworks will return to the Motor City this June.

On Monday, June 27, the fireworks will make a comeback on the Detroit riverfront and welcome in-person crowds once again following last year's broadcast-only event.

The annual fireworks show was a televised-only event in 2020, and moved to Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township in 2021 to avoid large crowds gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of people typically gather each year.

“We are thrilled to bring the Ford Fireworks back to Detroit, as this event truly brings our community together and showcases the city in a special way,” Tony Michaels, president and CEO of the Parade Company said in a press release. “Ford Motor Company’s continued support is instrumental in ensuring this show, along with other beloved Parade Company events, grow bigger and more vibrant each year for our community to enjoy.”

This year’s theme is “Hey Detroit, The Sky Shines for You!” The show will feature more than 10,000 pyrotechnic displays set to music.

Ford also announced extended sponsorship of not only the fireworks but the Parade Company Rooftop Fundraiser presented by Ford, America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, and Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford.

For more information, see theparade.org.

