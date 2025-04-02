  1. Arts & Culture
FoolMoon and FestiFools parades to rock downtown Ann Arbor

Friday’s “Rhythum & Fools” event features performances from the Detroit Party Marching Band, the winner of the Neutral Zone’s Battle of the Bands contest, and the Community High and University of Michigan jazz programs

By
Apr 2, 2025 at 11:19 am
click to enlarge FestiFools returns to the streets of downtown Ann Arbor. - Holly Burkhart
Holly Burkhart
FestiFools returns to the streets of downtown Ann Arbor.

This year’s FestiFools and FoolMoon parades are going to rock. The annual events — which see people march through the streets of Ann Arbor with outlandish papier-mâché puppets — has a musical theme this time, naming “Iggie Popp” as its “Luminary Grand Marshal” in a nod to the city’s rock ’n’ roll history. (Iggy Pop and the Stooges formed there.) The weekend kicks off with the illuminated FoolMoon “Rhythum & Fools” from dusk to midnight on Friday, starting at Washington and Ashley Streets with performances from the Detroit Party Marching Band, the winner of the Neutral Zone’s Battle of the Bands contest, and the Community High and University of Michigan jazz programs. The fun continues from 4-5 p.m. on Sunday with a “RevFOOLution” on Main Street.

Various events, see linktr.ee/festifoolsstudio for more information.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

