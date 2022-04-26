Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Flipside Records will throw a Fam Jam Block Party to celebrate new Berkley store

Staff pick

By on Tue, Apr 26, 2022 at 2:24 pm

click to enlarge Flipside Records’ new location in Berkley. - LEE DEVITO
Lee DeVito
Flipside Records’ new location in Berkley.

On Sunday, the city of Berkley will have the ultimate heavy metal parking lot at Flipside Records’ new location.

The longstanding vinyl and memorabilia store recently relocated to downtown Berkley from Clawson, where it operated for decades.

The Fam Jam Block Party, which takes place in the shop’s parking lot, will feature live music, food trucks, family-friendly martial arts sessions, and more to welcome Flipside to the neighborhood. The shop will also be offering limited-edition releases, promotional items, and deals up to 50% off in the week leading up to the party.

Fam Jam goes from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at Flipside Records; 3099 Coolidge Hwy., Berkley; shopflipsiderecords.com; 248-585-4090.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first owner — let’s take a look
Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer

Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer
All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5

All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5
Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first owner — let’s take a look
Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer

Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer
All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5

All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5
Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first owner — let’s take a look
Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer

Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer
All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5

All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5
Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Trending

‘Father Stu’ is a (very) mixed blessing

By Eileen G'Sell

Mark Wahlberg in Father Stu.

Sterling Toles' new MOCAD exhibit will make you question who you really are

By Randiah Camille Green

The artist at work.

Free Will Astrology (April 20-26)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

Detroit artist Rico Africa gets posthumous retrospective at Cass Cafe

By Lee DeVito

Detroit artist Rico Africa gets posthumous retrospective at Cass Cafe (2)

Also in Arts & Culture

With Freep Film Festival and more, documentaries of all stripes land in metro Detroit

By George Elkind

With Freep Film Festival and more, documentaries of all stripes land in metro Detroit

Sterling Toles' new MOCAD exhibit will make you question who you really are

By Randiah Camille Green

The artist at work.

Detroit artist Rico Africa gets posthumous retrospective at Cass Cafe

By Lee DeVito

Detroit artist Rico Africa gets posthumous retrospective at Cass Cafe (2)

Oak Park artist recycles trash into cute characters

By Darlene A. White

Oak Park artist recycles trash into cute characters (2)
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us