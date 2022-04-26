Flipside Records will throw a Fam Jam Block Party to celebrate new Berkley store

click to enlarge Lee DeVito Flipside Records’ new location in Berkley.

On Sunday, the city of Berkley will have the ultimate heavy metal parking lot at Flipside Records’ new location.

The longstanding vinyl and memorabilia store recently relocated to downtown Berkley from Clawson, where it operated for decades.

The Fam Jam Block Party, which takes place in the shop’s parking lot, will feature live music, food trucks, family-friendly martial arts sessions, and more to welcome Flipside to the neighborhood. The shop will also be offering limited-edition releases, promotional items, and deals up to 50% off in the week leading up to the party.

Fam Jam goes from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at Flipside Records; 3099 Coolidge Hwy., Berkley; shopflipsiderecords.com; 248-585-4090.

