First ever Detroit JiT Festival is happening this weekend

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
DJ Godfather will perform at the Detroit JiT Festival.
Get your gel and weave right and let us see you jit.
The inaugural Detroit JiT Festival
is going down Saturday, July 30 at the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation.
We’re honestly surprised it took this long for Detroit to have a jit festival, but there’s no time like the present.
Tec-Troit put together this free festival to showcase the Detroit-bred dance and music veterans like Juan Atkins, Aux88, KMS, Dopplereffekt, Keith Tucker, Drexciya, DJ Godfather, DJ Assault, and too many more to name.
The fest is an all-ages party for everyone to come out and dance to the sounds of Detroit Techno, Ghetto Tech, and Techno Bass. DJ Godfather will perform along with Shawescape Renegade, Rebecca Goldberg, Body Mechanic, DJ Clent, DJ Roach, DJTwoSheezy, DJ Di'jital, Moses Malone, and Will Simpson (DJ Omega).
From 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation; 1211 Trumbull St, Detroit. Free entry.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.