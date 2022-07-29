Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

First ever Detroit JiT Festival is happening this weekend

Tec-Troit's new festival will showcase the Detroit-bread dance, techno, and ghetto tech

By on Fri, Jul 29, 2022 at 2:49 pm

click to enlarge DJ Godfather will perform at the Detroit JiT Festival. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
DJ Godfather will perform at the Detroit JiT Festival.

Get your gel and weave right and let us see you jit.

The inaugural Detroit JiT Festival is going down Saturday, July 30 at the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation.

We’re honestly surprised it took this long for Detroit to have a jit festival, but there’s no time like the present.

Tec-Troit put together this free festival to showcase the Detroit-bred dance and music veterans like Juan Atkins, Aux88, KMS, Dopplereffekt, Keith Tucker, Drexciya, DJ Godfather, DJ Assault, and too many more to name.

The fest is an all-ages party for everyone to come out and dance to the sounds of Detroit Techno, Ghetto Tech, and Techno Bass. DJ Godfather will perform along with Shawescape Renegade, Rebecca Goldberg, Body Mechanic, DJ Clent, DJ Roach, DJTwoSheezy,  DJ Di'jital, Moses Malone, and Will Simpson (DJ Omega).

From 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation; 1211 Trumbull St, Detroit. Free entry.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi
This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market
Everything we saw at Detroit’s 39th African World Festival

Everything we saw at Detroit’s 39th African World Festival
What we saw at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2022 in Novi

What we saw at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2022 in Novi

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi
This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market
Everything we saw at Detroit’s 39th African World Festival

Everything we saw at Detroit’s 39th African World Festival
What we saw at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2022 in Novi

What we saw at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2022 in Novi

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi
This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market
Everything we saw at Detroit’s 39th African World Festival

Everything we saw at Detroit’s 39th African World Festival
What we saw at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2022 in Novi

What we saw at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2022 in Novi

Trending

Gucci shuts down unofficial Twitter account that tweeted about homeless man in Detroit

By Alex Washington

Gucci shuts down unofficial Twitter account that tweeted about homeless man in Detroit (2)

Musical based on Motown’s Temptations heads to the Detroit Opera House

By Randiah Camille Green

The cast of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations.

‘An Unmasking of Thyself’ brings photo exhibition, performances to Playground Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Imani Ma’at AnkhmenRa Amen’s An Unmasking of Thyself series is on view at Playground Detroit.

Stephanie Mills and George Benson to headline the 25th Annual Jazz on the River

By Alex Washington

Guitarist George Benson will headline the 25th Annual Jazz in the Park.

Also in Arts & Culture

Free Will Astrology (July 27-Aug. 2)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

'Pray for Us' exhibit at Norwest Gallery of Art is a celebration of women and the divine feminine

By Randiah Camille Green

A still from "Born of the Earth."

Gucci shuts down unofficial Twitter account that tweeted about homeless man in Detroit

By Alex Washington

Gucci shuts down unofficial Twitter account that tweeted about homeless man in Detroit (2)

In ‘Nope,’ film history and a great cast messily collide

By George Elkind

Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Brandon Perea in Nope.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us