Festival of Darkness returns to Detroit with 12 horror shorts

click to enlarge Photo-illustration courtesy of the Festival of Darkness The Narthex is a reanimated historic 1900s church in Detroit’s East Canfield neighborhood.

The second annual Festival of Darkness film festival returns to Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 7, and will feature 12 horror shorts.

The films, six of which were made by filmmakers from Michigan, will be screened at The Narthex, a reanimated historic 1900s church in Detroit’s East Canfield neighborhood.

The films, selected for being dark, independent, and introspective, range from experimental student projects to sophisticated mini-features.

The festival will clock in at 94 minutes.

“We’re thrilled to return for our second year, continuing to bring darkness and horror to the forefront in Detroit,” festival director Anthony Divis said. “The Narthex provides the perfect haunting atmosphere for our festival, and we can’t wait for attendees to experience the films we’ve selected this year.”

Admission is $10, and doors open at 7 p.m. Showtime is 8 p.m.

A cash-only concession will be available, along with staffed parking for $5.

Half of the admission sales will benefit New Path Villages, a nonprofit that focuses on creating self-managed, cost-effective tiny homes for people in need of housing.

For more details about the festival and ticket purchases, visit festivalofdarkness.com.

